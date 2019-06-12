Margie June Brassfield

1931 - 2019

Margie June Brassfield passed away peacefully Thursday, June 6 at home with her family by her side after a brief illness.

Margie was born in Nampa, ID on August 26, 1931 to Cecil and Mildred Ruddick. She spent most of her young years in Nampa, graduating from Nampa High School in 1950. She went on to Cosmetology School, Superior Western, and then got her instructors license.

Margie met the love of her life in high school. She married Bob Brassfield on September 29, 1951 in Yuma, AZ. They lived in Escondido while Bob was serving in the Navy. They returned to Nampa after he was discharged.

They retired in 1991 and enjoyed traveling in their RV all over the western states. Mom loved her family, a good book, her garden and her flowers.

Margie is survived by her husband Bob of 67 years, three children, Lynda (Steve) Newell, Pam Brassfield, and Bill (Theresa) Brassfield. Five grandchildren, Rod Newell, Adam Newell, Lesley Newell, Anthony Brassfield, and James Brassfield. Three great granddaughters, McKayla Newell, Alexis Newell and Shelby Newell, and one great, great granddaughter Kyssah Newell.

At Margie's request, no funeral services will be held. We will be honoring her memory Sunday, July 14th from 1pm-4pm at their home: 10477 W K-Bar-T Drive in Boise, Idaho.