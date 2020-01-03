|
Margo Utley Christiansen
1934 ~ 2019
Margo Utley Christiansen, 85, of Boise, ID, passed away in her home December 21, 2019. Margo was born on December 20, 1934, in Delta, UT, to Louisa Twitchell and Deleal Jay Utley. She was the second of seven children.
She married her sweetheart, Ardean Christiansen, on February 14, 1953, in the St. George, UT, LDS temple. They were married 45 years and raised 4 children and were blessed with 13 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ardean; her parents Jay and Louisa Utley; and siblings Deleal Utley, Cleo LeFevre, LaVoy Utley, and James Utley. Survivors include her son Brent (Carol) Christiansen of Boise, ID; three daughters Debra (Clark) Williams of Irvine, CA, Pamela (Murray) Westenskow of Wilsonville, OR, and Monica (Russell) Brown of Blackfoot, ID; her brothers Ronald Utley of Monroe, UT, and Kent Utley of St. George, UT; 5 granddaughters, 8 grandsons, 9 great-granddaughters, and 3 great-grandsons.
Margo was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed serving there and loved attending the temple.
Margo possessed many exceptional talents, which included gardening, growing beautiful flowers, becoming a gifted seamstress, preparing delicious home-grown and homemade meals, and keeping a beautiful home for her family.
Margo was loved by so many and was known for her kindness and sweet, soft-spoken personality and happy nature. Spending time with her, one could feel of her angelic qualities and characteristics. Her best attributes were her love, care and concern she had for her family and the selfless love she gave to them. She was a gentle, thoughtful and patient mother, grandmother and friend who always offered her listening ear with empathy, compassion and love.
Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she shared a very special relationship with each one. They have treasured memories and stories of their time spent with her, and she enjoyed these times so much as well. Each child and grandchild will forever treasure her handmade baby quilts that she enjoyed creating and making for them.
Perhaps the greatest love she had was for her eternal companion, Ardean. Their love for one another was unmatched. One of her fondest memories that she loved to share took place when Ardean was in the Army stationed away from her at Christmastime. He contacted the local radio station to play "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and dedicated it to Margo to let her know he would be home for Christmas to be with her. Margo now has gone home for Christmas and her and her beloved Ardean are finally together again.
Her life was a beautiful gift for her family, and she will be forever held in their hearts until they are together with her again.
A graveside service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, 2:00pm, at the Elsinore Cemetery in Elsinore, UT.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 3, 2020