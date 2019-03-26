Marian Niece

Marian Manson Niece was born March 24, 1914 in Sweet, Idaho to Clayton Manson and Ruth Pope Manson. She lived on a farm/ranch homesteaded by her family in the community of Brownlee. She loved attending the one-room school and had happy memories of living and playing among the rocks and wildflowers.

The family moved to Boise in the mid-twenties and Marian attended school in Ustick. She graduated from Boise High and was in the first graduating class of Boise Junior College.

In 1935 she married Ray Niece. They had a house built on the bench in 1940, and lived there the rest of their lives, every year planting a big vegetable garden and flowers.

The couple raised three daughters, Patricia, Carolyn and Linda. Marian worked as a homemaker, preserving food and sewing the girls' clothes. She was also a volunteer in elementary schools, the Red Cross blood bank, a 4-H leader for many years, active in circle at Wright Community Congregational Church and in Ada County extension club. She loved reading and was a member of the book club at Wright Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter Pat, two brothers and a sister. She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Marian was kind and loving, generous, independent, thoughtful and brave while living alone in her home until the last month of her life.

A memorial service will be held at the Gibson Chapel of Cloverdale Funeral Home on Thursday, March 28, at 1pm with a graveside service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the , Habitat for Humanity, the Red Cross or one of your favorite charities. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary