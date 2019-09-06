|
|
Marian Gladys Sherwin
1940 - 2019
Marian G. Sherwin, 79, of Boise, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Spring Creek of Boise.
Marian was born August 16, 1940 in Havre, Montana the daughter of Lawrence and Isabel Welte Foix.
Marian and her son Bradley moved to Boise in 1971. She began working for Morrison-Knudsen and following her son's graduation she began to travel and work for M/K at several of their jobsites including Florida and Texas. She later returned to Boise and worked for a time at Moffat-Thomas Attys. She then became self-employed until her retirement.
She was a person of varied interests. She spent her time doing crossword puzzles, arts and crafts of all types including crosstiching and woodworking. She enjoyed gardening and often said "there is nothing better than a home grown tomato." She loved raising flowers.
She was involved with square and round dancing where she often called and cued. Marian loved to fish from the lakeshore, but would always have a good book to enjoy while waiting for a fish to bite. She borrowed countless books from the public library and her favorite books were mysteries.
She is survived by her son Bradley, a niece, Kathleen and a cousin Lois. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Ellen Edwards and a nephew, Dennis.
There be a viewing and her family will greet friends on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. Please come with a story or memory to share with her family during this time. She will be buried beside her mother at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 6, 2019