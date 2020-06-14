Marian Humphrey
1922-2020
Marian E. Humphrey (Stucker) passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Marian was born in the Dillon Hotel in Kalispell, MT on May 4, 1922. The youngest of 3 daughters, she grew up in Coeur d' Alene, ID and attended Coeur d' Alene Jr. College where she received her teachers certificate. She worked in a one room country school where she taught grades K-8. That one year helped her decide that kind of teaching wasn't her calling. She married her high school sweetheart (Chuck) at her family home in May of 1944 when he was home on military leave (Navy). Their military life took them to Norfolk, VA, Providence, RI, and Coronado, CA. Non-military life led them to Rigby and Lewiston, before settling in Boise. They were happily married for 67 years prior to his death in 2011. They had 3 children; Bob (Linda) of Jerome, ID; Patty(Rex) Robinson of Boise, ID; and Debbie (Chris) Booher of Flower Mound, TX. She was a devoted mother and wife and enjoyed spending her time with her family and friends. She and her husband enjoyed camping and attending all of their children/grandchildren sporting events. She enjoyed painting, gardening, and playing her piano/organ in her free time. It did not matter if you were her child, grandchild, or friend, she loved you and treated you equally. She is survived by her 3 children Bob, Patty, and Debbie, 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. They will miss their GG forever. Services are pending. Donations can be made to your favorite charity, or Heart and Home Hospice.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 14, 2020.