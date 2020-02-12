|
Marian Jane Murrell
1941-2020
Marian Jane Murrell, 79, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister passed away on January 18th, 2020 peacefully in her home, after a hard fought, two year battle with cancer.
Marian was born on January 5th, 1941 in Prairie City, Oregon and spent her childhood moving around the Pacific Northwest with her family, as her father was in the road construction business. She attended college at Eastern Oregon College in La Grande, where she met her soulmate, best friend, and husband Richard Murrell. They were married on March 19th, 1960 and in their 54 years of marriage spent no more than two weeks away from one another. They completed their family with two sons, many dogs, and more than a few good fishing stories. Marian was an educator, involved with the Boise School District for over 40 years. She loved spending her summers in the mountains, reading, crocheting and baking.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Richard and son Wayne and is survived by son, Gregory Keith Murrell, granddaughter, Leah (Eric) Rose, two great granddaughters, and her two brothers.
Marian was laid in her final resting place with Richard at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery.
We will miss her quick wit, permanent smile, and her many delicious sweet treats she blessed us with over the years.
"The Kitchen Is Now Closed"
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 12, 2020