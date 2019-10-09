|
|
Marian B. Leisy
1920 ~ 2019
On October 5, 2019, our Lord called home one of His faithful servants, Marian B. Leisy. She died in her sleep quietly and peacefully with her husband waiting in Heaven for her homecoming. Marian was a resident at Willow Park Assisted Living.
Marian was born September 5, 1920, in Pocatello, Idaho to Emir and Minnie Bartlett. She was the middle child of three children, Robert Bartlett, eldest, and Brig. General George Bartlett the youngest. The Bartlett family moved to Nampa, Idaho where Emir worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. Marian attended schools in Nampa, Idaho. The family moved to Mackay, Idaho where she graduated High School.
During this period Marian attended the local Methodist church and met her future husband who was the minister of the church. Knowing she had met the love of her life (and Willard said it was love at first sight) she knew she would be his bride someday. Rev. Leisy received his ordination and license to minister in 1935 from the Assemblies of God fellowship. He continued to minister on weekends at the Methodist church and obtained work in a grocery store in Mackay, Idaho. He later transferred to Arco, Idaho in financial preparation for their marriage. Marian and Willard married on June 5, 1938; they purchased a grocery store, named it Willard's Market, and continued in the grocery business until 1943.
In July 1941 their first child was born, Sharon MacGregor. During their years in Arco, Rev. Leisy was elected to the Idaho State Senate from Butte County in 1941. Upon completion of his service in the Idaho Senate, they sold Willard's Market and Willard and Marian returned to Aberdeen, Idaho to pursue his childhood occupation of farming for approximately two years when in 1945 they received the pastorate of the Firth Tabernacle Assembly of God church where they served until 1951. It was in Firth that their son Robert Leisy was born in 1946.
Life as a minister's wife gave Marian an opportunity to grow to love the many pastorates they were chosen to serve from Hamilton (1951-1964) and Havre (1964-1969) Montana then in Juneau, Alaska (1969-1974). Rev. Leisy was then appointed to the Superintendent of the Alaska District Network of the Assemblies of God (1974-1980). In 1980 Rev. Leisy was appointed as State Chaplain for the Alaska Department of Corrections headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. It was there Marian accepted a position as Clerical Support in the Disability Determination Unit of the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation within the Department of Education in the State of Alaska. Marian retired from her State position in 1989.
Willard and Marian, being fully retired, moved back to Idaho in 1993. They had the honor of celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary in June 2013. Willard passed in August 2013.
Marian is survived by her daughter Sharon and son-in-law Tom MacGregor, Boise, Idaho; Michelle Young-Leisy daughter-in-law, Florence, Arizona; brother and wife, General George and Donna Bartlett, Potomac, Maryland; sister-in-law, Peggy Leisy, American Falls, Idaho; many other loving nieces and nephews and relatives.
A special thank you to all the Willow Park Assisted Living staff and caregivers and First Choice Hospice caregivers for their tremendous love and care they provided to mother during her years of residency. Her life was touched by their tender thoughtfulness and care which made her truly feel she had a home.
A celebration of Marian's life and Christian faith will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Alden-Waggoner Chapel, 5400 Fairview Avenue, Boise, Idaho. Rev. Doyle Fulkes, Superintendent of Southern Idaho District Network, Assemblies of God and Rev. John Wilke will officiate the service. Graveside committal will be in Dry Creek Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 9, 2019