Maribelle Cecelia Jones

1933 ~ 2019

Maribelle Cecelia Jones, 86, of Boise, died Monday, March 18, 2019, peacefully with family by her side.

Maribelle was born March 9, 1933, in Long Beach, California, a daughter of Charles and Cecelia Schleibaum. She grew up in Compton and then Ventura, California, and attended Ventura Junior College.

During that time, she enjoyed athletics, playing cards and dancing. She was a great dancer and danced at the USO, where her parents' band played.

In 1954, Maribelle married Marshall Jones and started her life as the wife of a football coach. Traveling became the norm, as coaching took the family from town to town along the way from California to Idaho. The two most special places were her days in Homedale, Idaho, and, in 1967, their final move to Boise, where her husband taught and coached at Borah High School. Boise is where serious family raising began. She and Marshall had five daughters, with the last two being twins. She poured her heart and soul into raising her children and doing whatever she could to help make ends meet, including working as a bookkeeper and later as a technician. Maribelle also spent many long hours canning and preserving food from the family garden, all while working full time. All five daughters graduated with college degrees and went on to successful careers. A strong work ethic was expected and achieved. Maribelle's husband died in 1994.

Maribelle was a devout Catholic, volunteering many hours at Saint Mark's. She was also a fantastic bowler, playing in many leagues through the years and rolling 225 and 235 games with some regularity. Her favorite hobby was knitting/crocheting, and anyone that knew her probably has a scarf, sweater or blanket that she made special for them.

In 2015, Maribelle moved to Salmon Creek Retirement Center, where she enjoyed many wonderful times and met very special friends.

Survivors include five daughters and sons-in-law: Lindy and Conrad Hofstetter, Margie and Fred Waddel, and Mary Bolen and Damion Jordan, all of Boise, Cece and Dana Lafavour of Bellevue, Washington, and Marsha Jones and Geoff Haworth of Spokane Valley, Washington; her sister Pat DeSmidt of Seeley Lake, Montana; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and another on the way; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear friends Betty and Daniel Wilmot and lifelong friend Joann Hunt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall, her mother and father, and her brother, Dick Schleibaum.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Treasure Valley Hospice, Michelle, Amy, and Misty, for their compassion and support.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019, 4:00pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. A reception will follow. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019