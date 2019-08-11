|
|
Marie Bryant Andregg
1930 ~ 2019
Our beautiful, funny and spunky Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma and love of our Father's life, fell asleep in the arms of our Lord July 6th. Our hearts will ache for her presence, but the memories of a life well lived will soften the pain. She would have wanted that…
Marie Bryant Andregg was born on January 8, 1930, near Jefferson City, Missouri, to William Zedrick Bryant and Myrtle Hobbs Bryant. She was the "baby" of four children.
In the 1920s and early 1930s the family lived in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Huntsville, Arkansas. Feeling the effects of the Dust Bowl and Great Depression years, in 1933 the Bryant family packed everything they could into their car and started the trip to Idaho to be closer to relatives. The Bryants first lived in Kuna, then in a small community called Riverside near Marsing. As a teenager, Marie attended Gem State Academy in Caldwell, Idaho, and there met the love of her life, Daniel Andregg. Daniel was drafted into the United States Army but managed to persuade Marie to marry him while on leave. The wedding took place in Caldwell on June 30, 1949, and a few short weeks later Daniel was shipped out to Japan. The 70 years that followed were an adventure! While she taught us about the finer things of life, the most important legacy she left for us was how to love and be loved.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel of Eagle, ID; children, and their spouses, Randy Andregg (Karen) of Eagle, ID, Linda Wagner (Ed) of Rogue River, OR, and Rodney Andregg of Middleton, ID; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Cloverdale SDA Church, 1115 N Cloverdale Rd. in Boise, Idaho on August 24, 2019, at 3:00pm.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 11, 2019