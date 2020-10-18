1/1
Marie Lamberson
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Marie Lamberson
1947-2020
Marie Katherine Cassel Lamberson of Boise, Idaho, went to be with Jesus on October 11, 2020 after a suffering the affects of a stroke in July, 2020. She was greeted in heaven by her Mother and Father, her son Mark, and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on January 27, 1947 as an only child. Her family moved to Oahu, Hawaii when Marie was 11. She attended Kailua High School in Kailua, Hawaii before moving to Palo Alto, California. She graduated from Cubberley High School in Palo Alto, in 1966. Her professional career began at Food Machinery Corporation in Mountain View, then at Pacific Telephone in San Jose, California. On December 6, 1969 she married Jimmie Lamberson at Moffet Field in Mountain View, California. They lived in San Jose until Jim's employer, Hewlett-Packard, moved them to Idaho in 1978 where they stayed and raised their family.
Marie was best known for her love for God and family. She also loved to travel, especially to Sun Valley, Idaho, and to Hawaii where she went as often as possible. After Jim's retirement in 2002, they bought a Holiday Rambler travel trailer and toured the Western U.S., meeting up with friends and relatives in Arizona, California, Oregon, and Idaho.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Lamberson, her children, Jimmy (Tobi) Lamberson and Michael (Tabatha) Lamberson, and five granddaughters: Hailee, Lily, Thelma, Teddy, and Franny

Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
She was a sweet lady" very gracious
Mary Lamberson
Family
October 17, 2020
She was a lovely lady. Very sweet
Y
Mary Lamberson
Family
October 17, 2020
She was a lovely lady very gracious.
Mary Lamberson
Family
October 17, 2020
Marie's Memorial Service will be 10:00 am Saturday October 24, 2020, at Heritage Bible Church with live streaming. https://www.hbc-boise.org/ .
Jimmie Lamberson
Spouse
