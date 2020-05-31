Marie Ann (Konkol) Lopac
1962 ~ 2020
On May 21, 2020, Marie Ann (Konkol) Lopac passed away peacefully after battling with cancer in Boise, ID. She was 58 years old. Marie came into the world singing, searching for the heart of God, and caring deeply for her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Lopac; her step-children, Tiffany Carrasco and Shaun Navarro; her children Christian, Matthew, and Marissa Navarro, Abby and Gabrielle Lopac; her parents, Ralph and Linda Konkol, and her nine siblings.
She will be greatly missed.
While Marie's family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember Marie in a way that honors her spirit. A full tribute and details for her memorial can be found at www.aldenwaggoner.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 31, 2020.