Marie Lou Gummerson

1925 - 2019

Marie Gummerson passed away on April 16, 2019 at the age of 93, in the Autumn Cove Care Facility in Star, ID. Marie was born April 23, 1925 on a farm near Twin Falls, ID to John and Mary Gummerson. The second child and only daughter of Mary and John, Marie enjoyed growing up on the family farm in Rupert, ID with her older brother, Jack, and her younger brother, Caroll "Babe".

Marie was eager for an education. She graduated from Rupert High School on May 14, 1943 and Woodbury Business College in Los Angeles, CA on August 25, 1944. Later, Marie would graduate from San Francisco City College and then earn a Bachelor's Degree in Business at the University of CA at Berkeley. After retirement, Marie earned a Landscaping Degree at the University of Idaho and took art classes at Boise State University.

Marie worked most of her life as a civilian for the Federal government. She was employed as a clerk/stenographer at the Rupert Prisoner of War Camp in Paul, ID. When the camp closed, Marie continued to work as a civilian in military offices in San Francisco and Concordia, CA; Nurnberg, Germany; and Morocco. Afterwards, Marie worked as a Personnel Officer in the Boise, ID IRS and the Dallas, TX IRS offices. On May 2, 1980, Marie retired and returned to Idaho.

Later in life, Marie married Piero Ariotti from Del Mar, CA. Their marriage did not last, but Marie and Piero remained friends for the rest of their lives. Marie especially enjoyed walks on the beach in California.

Marie enjoyed gardening, hiking, camping in the mountains, and walking on the beach. Marie's other love was for horses, and she was an avid horseback rider.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and John Gummerson; two brothers, Jack and Caroll; grandparents; aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins. She is survived by her nieces: Mary McGinnis, Laura (Jim) Snow, Carol (Jeff) Carmon, and Lecia Gummerson-Miller, as well as numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank Marie's neighbors, Stephanie Dormier and Mary Ossenkop, who treated Marie more like their family member than a neighbor and assisted her to maintain her independence as long as possible. The family would also like to thank Lisa Thompson, the staff at Touchmark, the staff at Autumn Cove, Paul and Karl Seideman, Caralyn Dickerson and Andra Dornean for working on Marie's behalf.

Marie's memorial will be held on June 28th in Rupert, ID. More details will follow. The interment will be at the Rupert, ID Cemetery. Cremation services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian.