Marie Malle
1933-2020
Marie Malle, 87, of Boise, Idaho passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, March 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 29, 1933 in Irvington, NJ to Robert & Mary Sippel. She lived in Elizabeth, NJ for 62 years, before moving to Idaho 25 years ago.
Marie was a selfless and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She is survived by sons, Thomas of NJ, Anthony of Idaho; daughters Dena, Cathy, Gina & son-in-law John, all of Idaho. Also survived by her grandchildren, Brian of Pa., Molly of Virginia, Jessica of Australia, Tiffany of Idaho, and 2 great grandchildren, Roman and Olive. Surviving siblings are Carl and wife, Becky of Florida, William of NJ, Frank of New York, Geraldine of Idaho, sister-in-law, Midge of NJ, as well as many nieces and nephews. Marie is preceded in death by her husband Thomas, her brother Robert and sister Bertha.
In her earlier years, Marie was employed at Burry Biscuit, Fred Astaire dance studio, and Pharmacaps, all of Elizabeth, NJ. She was an expert seamstress in high demand and made beautiful clothing for family and friends back in the day.
Marie impacted all of us with her strength, fortitude, crazy brand of humor and most of all her good heart and enduring love.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Rosedale Cemetery in Linden, NJ., once it is safe to travel.
Check back for updated information at Bowmanfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020