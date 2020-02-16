|
Marie Moses Craft
May 4, 1930 - February 8, 2020
Marie Moses Craft passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. Born May 4, 1930 in Hillsboro, Ohio
Along with her surviving husband Mid Millard Dean Craft, she is also survived by her daughters; Rita Ann Caldwell, Tina Marie Bisbee Cripe, Rosemary Hinton (Kenneth); son, Venson Jacob Craft (Marcia); stepchildren; Robert Dean Craft, Teri Lynn Bacus (Harland) and Trudi Lee Craft. She enjoyed her 3 grandchildren, Jasah Marie Cripe, Michael Aaron Caldwell and Zachary Jacob Craft. She was the youngest of 4 children born to Joseph and Lulu Moses and preceded in death by her siblings; Rosemary McHarg (Jack), Joseph Moses (Betty) and Sarah Rita Coldiron (Jim). She also leaves behind several adoring and loving nieces and nephews and many long time friends
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 16, 2020