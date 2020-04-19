|
Marien Louise Barton
1915 - 2020
Marien Barton died Sunday morning, April 5, 2020, in the home of her daughter in Caldwell. She hoped to reach 105 in about two months! She is a treasured friend to many who will miss her.
Marien Louise Strobel was born on June 29th, 1915 in St Cloud, Minnesota to Albert and Bertie Strobel. She graduated from St. Cloud Teachers College with endorsements in P.E., English and History. On July 14, 1941 she married Walter Johnson. Following Walt's WWII service, they moved to Moscow, Idaho. There he established his dental practice. They had four children: Fred, Jane, Susan, and Jim. Walt died in 1963. For the next few years Marien taught P.E. at Moscow High School.
In the spring of 1965 she met Sam Barton whose daughter Ellen was a good friend of her own daughter Jane. Sam and Marien married in March 1966 and settled in Boise where his engineering firm was located. That began what was to be a marriage of forty-six years and a happily blended family of eight children. At one point they had five children enrolled in college! One year three graduated from the University of Idaho in the morning and another from Borah High that afternoon!
Our Super Mom was known as a wonderful cook and hostess. She was a gifted seamstress
(45 bridesmaid dresses for various weddings). She rarely missed Live at the Met, loved golfing, swimming, and especially playing bridge. Two Sundays before she died, she played all afternoon and won, of course! Marien and Sam traveled throughout the United States and Europe with friends and family. She spent every summer at the Coeur d'Alene cabin she and Walt had built. It is still the gathering place where the eight children and their families vacation each year. She leaves many friends from the neighborhood where she lived from 1966 until last year, to her Chapter H, P.E.O. sisters, her bridge groups, and travels.
Marien was preceded in death by her first husband Walt, three brothers, Richard, Cully and Bob Strobel, husband Sam, daughter-in-law Joyce Johnson, step-daughter Trish (Richard) St. Clair, and son-in-law Fred C. Batt.
She leaves seven children: Fred (Joyce) Johnson, Jane (Fred) Penning, Susan Hammond and Jim Johnson, step-children Ellen (Fred) Batt, Sam (Jayla) Barton, and Mary (Emmett) Londo. There are twelve grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren
In lieu of flowers: Journey's Hospice, 223 E Amity, Nampa, Id 83686
Send memorials to: Talking books Service 325W State St, Boise, Id 93702-6072 or a .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020