Marilyn Cadwallader

February 10, 1954 - November 28, 2020

Lewiston, Idaho - Marilyn Edith Cadwallader, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Lewiston on Saturday November 28, 2020. Born in Boise, Idaho to Harriet Sheldon Moe (Hearne) and Oscar Milton Moe on February 10, 1954, Marilyn lived a life full of generosity and laughter. Growing up in Boise and spending most of her time with her three older sisters, Marilyn loved to sunbathe and swim at Sandy Point near Lucky Peak and camp with her dad at Redfish Lake near Stanley. She turned many a head with her bright smile and beautiful eyes. Marilyn attended McKinley Elementary, West Jr High and graduated from Borah High School in 1972, where she met the love of her life Dave. Dave and Marilyn were married in Boise in May 1977 where they quickly started a family. Ben was born in 1978 and Joe in 1982. A resourceful, energetic, and likable woman, Marilyn worked at a variety of locations and disciplines. A few positions included bookkeeper at Stein Distributing in Boise, caretaker and cook at several fishing lodges in remote Alaska, accounting and receptionist at Tamura Farms in Homedale, and finally several positions in Lewiston in accounting and tax. Marilyn retired from the Idaho State Tax Commission in 2016.

Marilyn desired most to be a mom. She spent several years as a stay at home mom in Garden Valley, where Ben and Joe spent their earliest years. She called those the best years of her life. Christmas, Thanksgiving and Birthdays brought immense joy to Marilyn. She spent weeks preparing for every holiday, never disappointing with her smorgasbord of fondues, prime rib, turkey, fried chicken, and the best potato salad you will ever eat. Mom was as thoughtful as anybody we know and loved to watch faces glow when they opened their presents.

From the time she was a young girl, Marilyn loved animals, especially cats. Early on she had a bob-tailed cat named Kiki. For years she told the story of how Kiki ran away for 8 months. Marilyn was so happy when he came back. For 16 years she also had Gus, and is survived by her best buds Tozers and Milo. She was well known for her funny voices and language when talking to her cats. Marilyn also loved many family dogs, Molly, Halle, Stella, and Maddie, and Ferd the Bird, a crazy parakeet none of us will ever forget.

Marilyn loved to dance and was her drill team President at Borah High during her senior year. Marilyn was very proud of this accomplishment. She also attended hundreds of step aerobic classes in Lewiston until her arthritis forced her to stop. She absolutely loved going to the movies with her grandkids and had a fondness for reciting funny movie quotes. Marilyn was an avid gardener and loved "putzing" around the yard on warm spring and summer days.

Marilyn is survived by her sons Ben (Marce) and Joe (Maggie), her ex-husband Dave, her three sisters, Joey Pearson, Kristin Swall (Roger), and Karen Miller (Steve), her three grandchildren, Rob, Marisa, and Colby (Ben and Marce), her sister in law Cathy Balderrama (Ron), her sister in law Sherry Brant, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mom and dad, Harriet and Milton Moe, her brother Eric, her father in-law Bob Cadwallader and mother in-law Joy Cadwallader.

Mom's love of the outdoors began in the mountains near Stanley and her family will be holding a private family celebration of her life there in the summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a pet rescue service of your choice.





