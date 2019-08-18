Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Marilyn Hills


1929 - 2019
Our dear sweet Marilyn Louise Hills went peacefully to be with her Savior Jesus Christ, in her Nampa, ID home of 29 years, surrounded by her immediate family, on June 23, 2019. The family had just celebrated her 90th birthday. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the College Church of the Nazarene, 504 E. Dewey Ave. Services are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. – 208-442-8171. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019
