|
|
Marilyn Jennings
1953-2019
Marilyn Jennings, 66, of Boise, passed away October 14, 2019 due to complications brought on by her breast cancer diagnosis in 2013. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, twin, daughter, aunt, and friend.
Born to Jack Crosby and Delores Parks in Emmett, Idaho in 1953, Marilyn went on to graduate from Borah High School in 1971 and later received a BS degree in Nursing from Boise State University, leading to a long and fulfilling career in the medical field.
Marilyn married Thomas Jennings in 1974 and they lived together in Boise while Marilyn worked as a nurse and Tom served in active and reserve duty in the United States Military. Together they raised their children Travis and Meghaan, and recently spent time with their two young granddaughters in Vancouver, WA. Being a grandmother was one of Marilyn's greatest joys in life.
Marilyn was a talented artist, cook, and gardener, and she used all of these skills to frequently welcome friends and family to their home. She passed her appreciation of community, art, and nature to her family and friends and the impact of those lessons lives on through the indelible memories and the tangible creations she left behind.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in an open house style from 2 to 6 pm at Zee's Rooftop above the C.W. Moore Plaza in downtown Boise, with an official program taking place between 3 and 4 pm. There will be an opportunity to share special memories during this time.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 27, 2019