01/29/1925 - 06/29/2019

Marilyn Kerby Hoff Callender Whitson, 94, Cascade, passed away on June 29, 2019 at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, at the Cascade Community Church. There will be a luncheon afterwards hosted by the church.

Marilyn was born on her family ranch 10 miles south of Cascade on January 29, 1925 to Edmund and Marion Morgan Kerby. She was the third of five children. She graduated from Cascade High School in 1942 and attended the University of Idaho, graduating in 1947 with a degree in accounting.

Marilyn married Robert Parrish Hoff, a member of the McCall Hoff pioneer family in 1947. They lived in Cascade, McCall, Emmett, and Boise. They had four children, Rosemary, Robert, Marion, and Peter. She served as registrar at West Jr. High in Boise for 15 years. Robert died in 1972.

In 1975 Marilyn married Frank Callender and moved back to Cascade. Frank passed in 1986. After Frank's death Marilyn worked as office manager for Cascade Lake Realty for nine years, a job she enjoyed tremendously. In 1995 she married Whit Whitson. Together Marilyn and Whit traveled extensively from Alaska to Mexico putting over 33,000 miles on their motor home. Whit passed away in 2007. Marilyn spent the rest of her life devoted to her family, her faith, and her community work.

Some of Marilyn's many honors and accomplishments include being named Idaho Mother of the Year in 1994 and Idaho Mother of Achievement in 2015 for her extensive community work. Marilyn's mother, Marion Kerby, was also selected as the Idaho Mother of the Year in 1958. For 31 years Marilyn served on the Children's Home Society of Idaho Board working to benefit children and families with mental health needs. She also served on the Cascade Medical Center Board for 28 years and on the Cascade Medical Center Foundation Board for 32 years. She was a volunteer history interpreter and organizer for Kelly's Whitewater Park's annual History Photo Project and an active supporter of the Cascade Aquatic and Recreation Center. She was tremendously honored when the Aquatic Center was named The Marilyn and Frank Callender Community Swimming Pool.

Marilyn was well loved by her family and friends. She was an active member of her church, an avid reader, and an enthusiastic sports fan. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

Marilyn is survived by her sister, Marjorie Cojerean, and brother, Will Kerby. She is also survived by her four children: Rosemary Hoff, Robert Hoff, Marion Luque, and Peter Hoff, as well as 12 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her parents, her brother Frank Kerby, and her sister Francis Kerby Coski.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cascade Aquatic and Recreation Center, P.O. Box 723, Cascade, Idaho 83611 and/or the Cascade Community Church, P.O. Box 218, Cascade, Idaho 83611. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 14, 2019