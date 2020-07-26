Marilyn "Sue" Patchin1945 - 2020Marilyn "Sue" Patchin, of Boise, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.Sue was born February 15, 1945, in Nowata, Oklahoma. She was proud of her Cherokee heritage and was registered on the Dawes Rolls by her grandmother, and later registered her own children.In early childhood, her family moved to Halfway, Oregon, and that is where she spent most of her childhood. She had fond memories of a beloved horse and spoke of him and the freedom having a horse provided to a young girl. It also might have helped her escape the piano lessons she hated.When she graduated, she planned to become a nurse. Plans changed, and she left home with just a few dollars in her pocket, and headed to Las Vegas, where she ultimately met and married the love of her life, James Patchin. They were married almost 53 years, until Jim passed in 2018.Sue and Jim owned and operated a few businesses during their life together, but eventually retired from The Regency Carpet Barn in Boise and Fall Creek Resort at Fall Creek. Sue was a businesswoman, in a time when that was not as common. She was a tough lady, and proud of it. She met and befriended many people over the years and loved her family. She never returned to Fall Creek after Jim passed, but asked about her Fall Creek family often.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, daughter, Michele, both parents and a brother. She is survived by a loving grandson, Dylan, several of Jim's siblings and a special niece, Sandra. She had the love and support of a small group of friends in her final years.She traveled the world with Jim, treasured those memories, and talked about them often over the last couple of years. Their next adventure together has begun.Per Sue's request, there will be no service.