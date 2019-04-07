Marilyn H. Weston

December 27, 1943 - March 13, 2019

Marilyn H. Weston, formerly of South Dansville NY, 75, died Wednesday (March 13, 2019) at St Luke's Medical Center in Meridian, Idaho.

Marilyn was born December 27, 1943, in Hornell, NY to Maxson L. and Inez (Preston) Henry. On June 25, 1966, in Canisteo, she married Sumner H. Weston, who passed away in August 2017. She was also predeceased by a brother Marvin J. Henry, in March 2004, and her parents (Maxson in April 2011 and Inez in October 2013).

She was a graduate of Dansville Central School class of 1962, and SUNY Cortland class of 1966. After graduating college, she married Sumner and moved to Reading, MA for 14 years before moving back to South Dansville, NY. Once Sumner and her retired, they moved to Mesa, AZ before eventually moving to Meridian, ID in 2016. Marilyn enjoyed being active in her church and the Senior Center of Meridian.

Marilyn is survived by a daughter, Eileen (James) Kirkland of Mountain Home, ID; a son, Daniel S. Weston of Meridian, ID; 8 grandchildren; a sister Marlene Murphy of Utica, NY and a brother Marlow (Karen) Henry of Dansville, NY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on April 14 th at 2 PM at the Meridian United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions in Marilyn Weston's name may be made to the Meridian United Methodist Church, 240 E. Idaho Ave. Meridian, ID 83642 Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary