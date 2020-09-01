Marilynne Jenny Hutchins

February 28, 1947 - August 24, 2020

Marilynne Jenny Hutchins, 73, passed away on August 24, 2020. Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of this amazing woman, mother, wife, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend.

Born to John and Verla Jenny in Cottonwood, Idaho, February 28, 1947, Lynne is the youngest of four daughters and one son born to John and Verla. Together they were raised in a loving home full of adventures oftentimes heavily influenced by their father's love of music. Lynne often retold a story of their family "troupe" touring Boise and performing a musical dance number on the rooftop of a local drive-in.

After graduating high school at St. Gertrude's in Cottonwood, ID, Lynne attended the University of Idaho for a short while before marrying Gary D. Bringman in 1966. Together they started a life and family at Powell Ranger Station. It is recounted that while pregnant with her daughter Gina and while her two-year old son, Darrin, looked on, Lynne stepped out on to the porch of their home and bravely shot an approaching black bear in defense of her young family while Gary was away. This is just a hint at the strong woman that would emerge and serve her well in the coming years.

Though Lynne and Gary divorced in 1980 while living in Middleton, Idaho the two remained committed to raising their children and sharing many family events.

Despite having Type I Diabetes since her teen years, Lynne never let this stop her from spreading her wings and living life to the fullest. Lynne's love for music gave rise to her becoming involved in local theatre and musical groups, supporting the Morrison Center by serving as an usher and ultimately as President of the Morrison Center Volunteers. Additionally, Lynne became inspired by travel. Early adventures included hiking around Idaho including her beloved Sawtooth Mountains and climbing Idaho's tallest peak, Mt. Borah. Later, she branched out and got the bug for international travel. Her passport is filled with stamps from around the world including France, Italy, Egypt, Djibouti (Africa), Germany, Austria and more. Lynne spent ten days hiking 100 miles in the Swiss Alps, enjoyed a cruise around the world and has ridden on the back of a donkey exploring the Egyptian desert. Even in her final years, Lynne dreamt of one last trip to Norway.

Lynne also enjoyed many years traveling around and working at National Parks including Olympic National Park, Denali National Park, and Glacier National Park where she met Wes Hutchins whom she married in 2009. Together they made a home for several years in Stanley, Idaho where she was once again able to spend time in the Sawtooths.

Lynne was known for her strength, independence, and stubbornness which served to give her a life filled with experiences and adventure that she was so very proud of accomplishing. Lynne also loved her friends and family and spending time with them at events, on trips, shopping or simply over lunch. Please know that you were all loved and treasured.

Lynne is survived by her second husband Wesley Hutchins; her children Darrin and Gina; granddaughter Josie; two sisters Kathleen Stubbers and Sylvia Uhling, Brother-in-law Farrel "Bud" Uhling, countless and beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

She was met by her parents, sister Diane Bailey and baby brother Roger in heaven. At Lynne's request, her ashes will be spread in the Sawtooths. We ask that in honor of Lynne, spend some time on a walk or hike in the outdoors. A small family service will be held in Cottonwood, Idaho (date TBD) where her family will make their final goodbye.



