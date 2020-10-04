Marion L. Henderson
August 31, 1932 ~ September 6, 2020
Marion Lichtenwalner Henderson passed away peacefully at her home in Las Vegas with family September 6, 2020 at the age of 88. Marion or "Mimi" as she was affectionately called, was born in Seattle, WA to John and Irene Lichtenwalner. Marion had three brothers who all predeceased her: older brothers John and Craig and younger brother Owen Lichtenwalner. Marion grew up in Seattle and also spent time at the family's house in Tracyton, WA., which she described as a wonderful place. She graduated from Holy Names Academy High School and went on to attend University of Washington where she was very active in the Greek Community as a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and serving as President of the Panhellenic Association her senior year. Marion received a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology in 1954 and remained a life-long Huskey fan. On May 17, 1957 she married Lawrence (Larry) E. Henderson, Jr., who had been her high school and college sweetheart. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this year. Following marriage the two made their home in Seattle until 1971 and then relocated to Boise, ID with their three young children; John, Katherine (Kay) and Jim. While in Boise the family was active in the local Catholic Community, attending St. Mark's parish. Marion volunteered for the Cole Elementary School PTA and joined the Newcomers Bowling League. Marion loved to watch college football including the BSU Broncos – wearing blue and orange for every game.
Marion was employed as a Legal Secretary for many years at the Boise law firm of Hawley, Troxell, Ennis & Hawley beginning in the early 1980's. She frequently commented that growing up she hoped to be like "Della Street" who was TV lawyer Perry Mason's secretary. In 1993 Marion was asked by newly appointed Judge and close friend Karen Lansing of the Idaho Court of Appeals to accompany her to the Appeals Court as a Legal Assistant. Marion was fortunate to love her career and the people she worked with. She remained very close with her co-workers for many years – referring to them as her "Lunch Bunch". She looked forward to going to work each day and was an extremely competent professional. She has been described by those close to her as kind, intelligent and thoughtful. She remained with the Court of Appeals until her retirement in 1998. Her interest and knowledge of the legal system served her well when discussing various cases with her son-in-law and daughter who are both attorneys.
In 2013 Marion and Larry relocated to Las Vegas, NV to be close to youngest son Jim. While residing in Vegas Marion became an enthusiastic supporter of the Las Vegas Golden Knights hockey team. Marion was also active with the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish near her home. Marion loved the time she was able to spend with her son and his wife Darlyn, who was close to both Marion and Larry. Her eldest son John moved to Las Vegas in 2019 with fiancé Julia who became an important part of the family. Her daughter Kay resides in Reno and the two would spend time together on visits enjoying each other's company and taking occasional trips. She also adored spending time and communicating virtually with her granddaughters, providing love love and support.
Marion was an avid reader of crime novels and enjoyed playing solitaire and video poker while awaiting a prime rib meal at one of her favorite neighborhood pubs. She loved going to Vegas shows, including Cirque productions and seeing entertainers such as Barry Manilow. Playing bingo at a local casino was also a leisure activity she enjoyed. Her collection of shot glasses or "jiggers" as she called them included samples from all corners of the globe, acquired by her children on their travels and from her own journeys.
Marion is survived by her husband Larry, her sons John and Jim (Darlyn), daughter Katherine Lyon (Ken) of Reno, NV, and her two granddaughters Sydney Marie and Hazel Madison Barr. Marion has many nieces and nephews who have experienced her lovely spirit and positive presence. Her children's friends remember her very fondly as well.
Marion will be interned at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road in Boise, ID. The family is planning a Memorial Service to be held Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers the Family is requesting donations be made to the American Diabetes Association
, Boise Chapter.
We miss you Mom.