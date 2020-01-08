Home

Meridian's Chapel of the Chimes Funeral Home
105 East Carlton Avenue
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-4454
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 N. Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
5:00 PM
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 N. Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID
View Map
Marjorie Alice Hunter


1928 - 2020
Marjorie Alice Hunter Obituary
Marjorie Alice Hunter
October 15, 1928 (Thomaston, Georgia) – January 3, 2020 (Boise, Idaho)
Marge experienced life by raising a family in Toledo, Ohio, building an award-winning career as an Interior Designer and Home Furnishings Professional, traveling the world, and relaxing by a campfire whenever possible. Marge joined her husband for her final journey on January 3rd, 2020.
She is survived by her brother Robert Poucher (wife Pat) of Chesterland, Ohio, sister Laverne Wilder (husband Richard) of Toledo, Ohio, and her three daughters Maryellen Hoffmann (husband Robert) of Emmett, Idaho, Ruth Allison (husband Robert) of Kuna, Idaho and Donna Hunter of Boise, Idaho; six grandchildren Marcus Soto, Lisa Coil, Donald Hunter, Daniel Hunter, Andrew Allison, and Joseph Allison; and eight great grandchildren Patrick Hunter, Hunter Coil, Mason Coil, Parker Hunter, Sydney Hunter, December (Hunter), Atlas (Hunter) and Finnegan Allison.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Homer Carl and Mary Agnes Poucher, her husband Donald E. Hunter, her siblings Jack, Elsie, Ruth, Mildred and Jane, her son Danny J. Hunter, and her great granddaughter Mia Sage Allison.
Celebration of Life will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 5:00 PM, with viewing at 4:00 PM. The address is 1200 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise, Idaho 83713.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 8, 2020
