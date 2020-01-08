|
Marjorie Alice Hunter
October 15, 1928 (Thomaston, Georgia) – January 3, 2020 (Boise, Idaho)
Marge experienced life by raising a family in Toledo, Ohio, building an award-winning career as an Interior Designer and Home Furnishings Professional, traveling the world, and relaxing by a campfire whenever possible. Marge joined her husband for her final journey on January 3rd, 2020.
She is survived by her brother Robert Poucher (wife Pat) of Chesterland, Ohio, sister Laverne Wilder (husband Richard) of Toledo, Ohio, and her three daughters Maryellen Hoffmann (husband Robert) of Emmett, Idaho, Ruth Allison (husband Robert) of Kuna, Idaho and Donna Hunter of Boise, Idaho; six grandchildren Marcus Soto, Lisa Coil, Donald Hunter, Daniel Hunter, Andrew Allison, and Joseph Allison; and eight great grandchildren Patrick Hunter, Hunter Coil, Mason Coil, Parker Hunter, Sydney Hunter, December (Hunter), Atlas (Hunter) and Finnegan Allison.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Homer Carl and Mary Agnes Poucher, her husband Donald E. Hunter, her siblings Jack, Elsie, Ruth, Mildred and Jane, her son Danny J. Hunter, and her great granddaughter Mia Sage Allison.
Celebration of Life will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 5:00 PM, with viewing at 4:00 PM. The address is 1200 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise, Idaho 83713.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 8, 2020