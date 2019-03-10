Marjorie Anne Gillaspy was born June 8, 1936 in Caldwell, Idaho to Perry Newton and Blossom Buffington. She was raised by Otis Blue and Ethel Ruth Bailey. Marj married Eugene M. Gillaspy, the love of her life, and spent the next 64 years building their life and family together. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her four children:

Penny, Jery, Patty Jo, and Perry. Marj always welcomed others into her family readily becoming "Mom" to many young people. Marj and Gene worked hard, lived simply, and loved their families deeply. They shared great joy in simple activities like family picnics, playing cards, and taking the children camping. Mom loved dressing up and dancing the night away with Gene to their favorite honky tonk country tunes by Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams, and Merle Haggard.

When Marj's children were older, Marj become a seed analyst at Musser Seed Company. She helped farmers grow crops and worked to develop new seeds.

Marj loved learning new skills from upholstering her own furniture to painting landscapes. Mom was always excited for new adventures; she loved meeting new people, exploring new places, and trying new things.

Marj is survived by two sisters, Emily Roach and Bertha Chadwell and her children: Penny (Cyndi) Gillaspy, Jery Gillaspy, Patty Jo Gillaspy, and Perry (Patty) Gillaspy. She adored her many grandchildren and great grandchildren: John Hart and children: Anna, Tia and Brittany and her daughter Abcde; Michael (Becky) Hart and children: Mikel, Dylan and Danny; Caleb (Shelley) Gillaspy and children: Wyatt and Quinn; Patrick (Jessica) Gillaspy and children: Trinity and Caprice; Lori Scott and children: Courtney and Jordan; Jacob (Tricia) Gillaspy and children: Alexus, Asia and Ariah; Kimber (Ramon) Gillaspy Quintero and children: Kiely and Bella; Randi (Rebecca) Drake and daughter, Finley; Roman (Kimberly) Drake and Nikki Drake.

The family will always cherish the memories of Mom and Dad walking hand in hand along the Oregon Coast searching for treasures and enjoying each other.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Meridian Friends Church, 1021 W. Pine in Meridian. Burial will follow at the Wilder Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome at Perry and Patty's home after the burial. Remembrances may be left for Marj's family on her webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary