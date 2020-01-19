|
Marjorie Anna Tarr Smith
1931-2020
Marjorie Anna Tarr Smith passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. She was born on October, 26, 1931 to Seth and Mabel Tarr. She joined brothers Rich, Seth Jr. and Larry, and was followed by Arlene, Gene, Virginia, Jim and Peggy. She was raised on the family farm near Wilder, Idaho and her favorite memories were of her time growing up on the farm and spending time with and learning from her mother.
Marge graduated from Wilder High School in 1949 and was crowned Homecoming Queen that same year. After graduation, she worked at the Bank of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho. She married her high school sweetheart Glenn Smith in 1951, and moved with him to Eugene, Oregon where he attended the University of Oregon. Their first son Rick was born in Eugene, and sons Doug, Dan and Mike were born after they returned to Idaho and settled in Boise. She was devoted to her four boys and was proud of them as she enjoyed their school programs and sports as they were growing up, and their families and accomplishments as adults.
After the kids were old enough, Marge worked in a variety of jobs. Her favorite by far was her 20 years as a teachers' aide at Fairmont Junior High School in Boise, where she formed many life-long friendships. Marge was very creative and loved painting portraits, playing and composing music for the piano, and in her later years writing poems and stories, including five self-published books. Gardening was another favorite activity. She loved watching plants grow and enjoyed the colorful flowers.
She is survived by her sons Rick (Toni), Dan, and Mike (Rhonda); seven grandchildren: Paul (Megan) Smith, Thomas Smith (Naiara Arozamena), Travis Smith (Nikki), Ryan Eytchison, Theresa (Brian) Doster, Marcus (Kristina) Carroll, and Tonya Burke; and fifteen great-grandchildren: Jackson and Lucas Smith; Oihana Smith; Daniel Smith; Zakary and Emma Eytchison; Kyle, Auna and Noah Doster; Peyton, Addyson, Lillyan, and Kaedyn Carroll; Bryce Carroll (Laura), Jordan, and Izaac Burke; and a soon-to-be first great-great grandchild Abrianna Rose Carroll. She is also survived by her sister Peggy (Floyd) Bryant, her brother Jim, her sister-in-law Jeanie Tarr, and her ex-husband Glenn Smith, with whom she reunited shortly before her death. She also leaves behind many beloved nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Doug, her daughter-in-law Debbie, and her other siblings.
Marge (or "Maggie" in her later years) loved animals and will be happy to join Gus and all her other loving pets, and especially her mother, her son Doug and her siblings in heaven. Services will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Boise, 5 Mile and McMillan, on Saturday, January 25, at 4:00 p.m. A burial at Wilder Cemetery will be held in the Spring when the flowers are in bloom.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020