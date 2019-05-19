Marjorie Emeline

Marjorie Emeline, the youngest of five children, was born February 17, 1926, to Clara T. Swisher and Edward W. Maher at home in Pleasant Valley, Owyhee County, ID. The family moved to the upper ranch (Lone Tree Ranch) when Marji was young. Marji attended Pleasant Valley School, a one-room school house with classes up to the eighth grade. When Marji graduated from grade school, she moved to Boise, ID, living with her sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and Harold Gates, until they moved to Twin Falls, ID. Marji then became a nanny to pay for housing, staying with that family until she graduated from Boise High School in May, 1944. During this time, she met Robert (Bob) Cartwright. They were married June 3, 1944, at St. John's Cathedral.

Marji and Bob had four children: Dennis, Diane, Steven, and Paul. Nephew Mike Maher lived with them while he attended high school. At age 40, Marji enrolled at Boise Junior College. She earned her Licensed Practical Nursing Degree, graduating the same day her youngest son graduated from high school, and worked at Saint Alphonus Hospital for thirty years helping start the out-patient surgery with other nurses and doctors.

Marji was precede in death by her parents, siblings and their husbands, husband (Bob), two sons (Dennis and Paul), and two grandchildren (James Cartwright and Kelli E. Cartwright).

She is survived by children Diane (John) Mansisidor, Donnelly, and Steve (Karen) Cartwright, St. Charles, IL; daughter-in-law Shirley Cartwright, Winthrop Harbor, IL; grandchildren Debra(Pat) O'Connor, David (Patrice) Mansisidor, Julie (Chris) Ewers, Joyce (Paul) Ejgird, Brent Cartwright, and Megan (Jordan) Stobaugh; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild

A memorial mass will be held May 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2612 W. State St., at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Vincent de Paul, 3217 Overland Rd., or Catholic Charities, catholiccharitiesusa.org.