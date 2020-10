Marjorie Jean Cameron1940-2020Our beautiful Mom, Nana, Margie passed peacefully at home with family by her side on October 1, 2020. Family was Mom's top priority. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bryan Freeman; two children, Beth McGowan (Jim); Heather Horwood (Andre) ; three grandchildren, Aimee, Amber and Alex and their families, including six amazing great-grandchildren; two brothers; and many wonderful friends. Please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com for the full obituary.