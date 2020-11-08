Marjorie Jean Kerby Cojerean

90

Marjorie Jean Kerby Cojerean, 90, died on August 28th, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Boise. Marge experienced a peaceful passing after a short period of decline. Her family was able to stay by her side during her last 2 weeks, even in this time of COVID. This precious time allowed Marge to reflect on her life and relive joyful memories of family and friends.

Marge was born on 11-11-1929 to Edmund and Marion Kerby. She was the youngest of 5 children born on the Kerby Ranch in Cascade, Idaho. Marge's childhood on the ranch was filled with hard work and daily chores, but she made sure it included a fair amount of mischief, as well. As a youngster, Marge was fearless and this remained a theme throughout her 90 years. After school and chores were done, you could find her exploring East Mountain with her brother Will and their dog Shep, riding horses and accepting any dare she was offered.

Marge attended school with her siblings in a one-room schoolhouse south of Cascade. Marge wouldn't describe herself as a good student, but she was good at finding distractions during the school day. From HWY 55, one can still see the schoolhouse swing where she broke her arm while attempting to swing in a complete circle over the top. Marge graduated from Cascade High School and attended the University of Idaho where she earned a degree in Education. Ever striving to improve her teaching practice, she pursued a Master of Education from Pepperdine University. Her early teaching years were in Cascade and Oregon, but most of her teaching career was at East Whittier Junior High in Whittier, California where she taught PE, Science, and Home Economics. In the 1970s, Marge taught ballroom dancing to a gym full of 8th graders, which serves as another example of her fearlessness. To honor that self-sacrificing endeavor and the many other ways she dedicated her life to teaching, Marge was inducted into the East Whittier City School District Hall of Fame in 1993.

Marge experienced a resurgence of her faith in adulthood when she realized she could put her trust in God and He would channel her fearlessness in ways that brought her a greater sense of purpose and contentment. Her confidence that God would guide her steps when she was unsure of the future gave her peace to her very last breath.

Marge's only child, Michele, married Jeff Betts and Marge was given the life-changing experience of becoming a "Grammy." Marge's life was filled with many blessings, but the greatest was time spent with her only granddaughter, Morgan Betts. Through Morgan, Marge passed on family traditions such as picking raspberries, making strawberry ice cream, and sitting on the porch to enjoy long summer evenings at the ranch.

While Marge's immediate family was small, she was blessed with a large extended family that she cherished. She treasured her siblings, aunts/uncles, cousins, nieces/nephews and all their spouses and their extended families. Marge's special bond with her siblings fostered her enduring fondness for her nieces/nephews. Marge also enjoyed lifelong connections with her Kerby and Morgan cousins and had joy-filled memories of picnics, adventures and gatherings at the ranch. Marge's extroverted nature helped her established lasting friendships. She was dedicated to staying in contact with friends from all phases of her life..

After 39 years as an educator, Marge retired and returned to Cascade. Once again, she found herself busy with the chores involved in maintaining a 160-acre ranch. But this time, she realized those same chores were a gift that brought fulfillment.

Never one to stay idle, Marge jumped into Valley County community groups such as the American Legion Auxiliary, Alpha Cemetery Board, National Day of Prayer, Garden Club, Grange, Long Valley Preservation Society and several bible studies and other church activities.

One does not live to be 90 without experiencing times of loss, pain and regret. However, no matter what came, Marge was fearless. She never lost that courageous spirit that enabled her to jump on bareback horses and race across open fields. Her belief that God would give her the strength to navigate life's challenges saw her through many struggles. Whatever hurdle life dished up, her response was "onward and upward." Giving up wasn't an option. Struggles only served "to strengthen one's character." Modeling lifelong tenacity and a positive approach to life will remain with her family long after her death.

Marge is survived by her daughter, Michele Betts (Jeff), granddaughter, Morgan Betts, brother, Will Kerby, and precious cousins, nieces/nephews too numerous to mention.

We are forever grateful to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living and St. Luke's Hospice for ensuring she was comfortable and her every need attended to with kindness.

Due to social distancing, a memorial is planned for Spring 2021 at the Alpha Cemetery. A Facebook page with photos commemorating Marge's life is available at Facebook@margememorial2020. Any donations in Marge's honor can be directed to the Long Valley Preservation Society, the Cascade Community Church or an organization of your choice.



Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 8, 2020.