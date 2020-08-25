1/
Marjorie May Brown
1925 - 2020
Marjorie May Brown passed away Friday August 21, 2020 at her daughter's home in Oklahoma City. She was 95 years old. Marjorie was born in Wenatchee, WA on May 1, 1925 to Reverend William and Leona Murphy, Quaker pastor, musician and evangelist.
Exposed to music at an early age, she became an accomplished violinist ultimately entering Seattle Pacific College (university), graduating in 1947 in Music Education. . During her student years she was involved in various vocal and instrumental groups. Following graduation she taught music in the Renton (WA) School District and played with the Seattle Philharmonic Orchestra until she married Rev Douglas Brown June 21, 1951. In the succeeding years she faithfully served as pastor's wife, mother of six children and teacher in four states, teaching all 12 grade levels. Throughout this time her love of music was expressed in countless church offertories, children's music programs and Christmas cantatas.
The hundreds of students and ministerial acquaintances she encountered during her life were gently influenced by this woman of remarkable resilience, grace and unconditional love that extended beyond economic and ethnic barriers. Rarely a meal passed where her prayer did not include concern for those in deprived conditions. And not only did she offer prayers, she worked tirelessly, whether hosting guests, preparing meals, preparing lessons or listening attentively to the concerns of others. She lived out humility, sincerity and empathy.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her children Karen Broberg, Carol Moore, Paul Brown, Lawrence Brown, Wayne Brown, Ronda Vanderbush, eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Thursday August 27, at 10:00am CST at Piedmont Church of the Nazarene, Piedmont, OK. Interment will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 25, 2020.
