Marjorie Thompson Birch

1920 - 2019

Marjorie Thompson Birch died April 21, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. She was born in Gooding, Idaho on June 20, 1920, the daughter of Anson E. and Bertha H. Thompson, pioneer residents of Gooding.

She graduated from Gooding High School in 1938 and received a B.S. Degree from the University of Idaho in 1942. While at the U. of I., she had been very involved with student government and campus activities. Some of these were Spurs, Mortar Board, Phi Upsilon Omicron Honorary, I Club, was a class officer and President of Associated Women Students, Home Economics Club and Hays Hall residence group. She was proud to have been listed in the book Who's Who Among Students of Universities and Colleges-1942. After graduation, she was secretary to Dean of Women Olson then taught at Glenns Ferry High School before moving to Boise where she worked for the managers of the Boise C.C. Anderson Store.

She married Wayne Birch of St. Anthony on June 17, 1944 and after World War Il, they moved to Shoshone, and Grace and in 1951 they moved to the Whitney Bench in Boise where Wayne was employed by the state Soil Conservation Service. He later was employed by Paul B Larsen Real Estate and the Idaho Title Co. He became a member of Paul B. Larsen and Associates and was a motel broker. As a member of the Motel Brokers of America, he serviced the five states of Washington, Oregon, Montana, Utah, and Idaho. He was a charter member #18 of Crane Creek Country Club. He died October 17, 1990.

Marjorie was active in school and civic organizations, 4-H clubs and the First Presbyterian Church. She also was employed by Boise State College as an instructor in the Vocational Department.

Wayne and Marjorie were especially proud of their children and their spouses. W. Thompson (Tom) and Karen Birch; David L. and Nancy Birch and Katherine and Bob Durbin all of Boise. Tom passed away in 2012. Her grandchildren Jennifer, Steven, Heather, Michele and Brent along with great grandchildren Courtney, Thomas, Keiser, Braxton, and Marc were also very special to her.

Inurnment will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho. Marjorie requested that instead of flowers, make a difference in someone's life...bless them with a random act of kindness.