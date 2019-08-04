|
|
Mark Allen Bird
1956-2019
Mark was born in Mtn. Home Id. He was the youngest of 9 children. He joined the army at 17 and upon his return, moved to Boise, married and raised his family Tanya, Zach, and Katie.
In 1994 he started his own "Birds Eye View Window Cleaning business of which he was very dedicated and proud. His wife and partner Kathy worked side by side with him for 20 years. He worked at that until his body could no longer do it.
Mark was a strong and independent man with a generous heart. Mark will be missed by all who knew him.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at his home on Plum Street, Sun, Aug 11,2019 from 3pm - 5pm.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019