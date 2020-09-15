Mark Eisele

Mark Edward Eisley
1950 - 2020
Mark Edward Eisley died Wednesday September 9, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, ID, at age 70. Cause of death was COVID-19. Mark was born August 19, 1950, in Sunbury, PA, to William Clifford Eisley Jr. (father) and Jacqueline Nancy Herrold (mother). His siblings are David Eisley, April Jeffrey, Gaye Cordova, and William Eisley (Bill). He was married to Pamela Kaye Baker on December 20, 1974, in the Provo Utah Temple and was later divorced in 2007. He was remarried to Lynne Baker December 29, 2015, at the Boise Idaho Temple. Mark received a Bachelor's degree (1974, Magna Cum Laude) and Master's degree (1980), both in Child Development and Family Relationships from Brigham Young University (BYU). He also earned two minors, one in music and one in psychology. He later earned a PhD in Instructional Science, also from BYU. Mark spent most of his career at Boise State University as a professor in the College of Technology and served as the Program Director and Chair of the Instructional & Performance Technology program. Mark had 6 children: Abram Eisley, Hyrum Eisley, Corom Eisley, Ephraim Eisley, Rachel Wengel, and Jarom Eisley, all from his first marriage. Significant places of residence include Sunbury PA, Kearny AZ, Provo UT, Nampa ID and Boise ID. As a young man, Mark served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ecuador. Mark was a member of this church all his life and served in many church callings. Mark was well known for his musical talents. He played several instruments, including the trombone, the organ, and the piano. He had several published and non-published musical compositions, served as a choir director, pianist and organist for several choirs, and was a member of the then Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Mark was also a talented writer and produced several publications, most in relation to his profession. Mark was known by his friends and family as a very gentle and kind man, full of faith and devotion to his family, to God, and to his religion.
A private funeral service (by invitation only) will be held in his honor on Friday, September 18, 2020, 11:00am, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, with a visitation preceding the service starting at 10:00am. The service will also be live streamed and can be viewed at relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/Mark-Eisley
Mark will be buried at the Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise shortly after the funeral service.