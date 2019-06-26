Mark H Jeffers

Mark H Jeffers, 67, of Boise Idaho passed away on Wednesday June 19th 2019, surrounded by his family. Mark was born July 9th 1951 in Phoenix Arizona to Ulie and Ruth Jeffers. He was married to the love of his life, Catherine Coyte on September 11th 1967. Mark spent 25 years working as a Geologist for the state of Idaho's Department of Environmental Quality.

Mark is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Catherine, his daughter Sandy, son in law Brian, son Tim, daughter in law Tracy, sister Bobbi Fromal, brother Tom Jeffers and his grandchildren Charlotte, CC, Jade and Devin. Mark was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone.

Mark loved spending time with his family, being outdoors and traveling the world. He was always planning the next adventure with his beloved wife. In his spare time Mark was outdoors fishing, camping, biking, golfing and hunting with his dog, Jasper. His passion for geology became a lifelong hobby as a mineral collector. Mark was a loving, supportive, active, wise and adventurous man. He was the life of any party and will be greatly missed.

The service will be held at Cloverdale Funeral home Sunday June 30th at 1 pm. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary