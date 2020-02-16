|
|
Mark Lane Hall
January 5th, 1949 - December 23rd, 2019
Lane was born in Tremonton, UT to his parents Mark W. and Flora D. Henrie Hall. He grew up with a family of five children yet always traveled a journey that he made his own.
He graduated from Bear River High, then attended Utah State University in Logan UT, where he met and married Roberta Lewis.
He is survived by his 4 children; Timothy, Kami, Clay, and Meredith, and his siblings.
Lane's youth was spent on dry farms in Box Elder County, Promontory, and Blue Creek. He also lived in Gooding, Bliss, and finally Caldwell, Idaho.
He resonated with Autumn and left an impression on hearts of all those who knew him. He had a dynamic presence and loved playing guitar, singing, athletics, animals, and being out in the beauty of nature. He had a true gift to connect and communicate with animals, influenced early on by his Grandpa Cliff. He especially loved spending time with Tess, Pudge, Cinder, and Honey (just some of his many beloved dogs and horses.)
He lived with a freedom and an inner strength and looked at everything as an adventure.
Lane passed on as he lived... quietly and ready for the next adventure.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 16, 2020