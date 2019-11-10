|
The Rev. Mark McLagan
1946 - 2019
The Rev. Mark McLagan died of complications related to Parkinson's disease on October 10, 2019 in Boise, Idaho at the age of 73.
Mark was born April 17, 1946 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was the fourth of ten children born to Wayne and Ethel (Schletty) McLagan. Although it was a busy household, Mark always felt his mother gave them each individual love and attention.
Mark was a 1964 graduate of South St. Paul High School. He completed his bachelor's degree at the University of Minnesota in 1968. He earned his Master of Divinity degree in 1973 and was ordained at St. Paul Luther Seminary.
During his junior year internship in Austin, Texas, he met his wife of 31 years, Sharon Hahn. Together Sharon and Mark raised their two kind and thoughtful sons: Justin and Seth. Sharon died in 2002, after living with cancer for fourteen years.
Throughout his life, Mark's faith in God was central to who he was. Mark found meaning in a career as a minister for congregations in California, Texas, and Wyoming.
After Mark retired in 2006, he moved to Meridian, Idaho to marry Susan Roberts. He and Susan enjoyed traveling together and playing with their grandchildren. Mark was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and the Twins. Later in life, he developed a passion and skill for woodworking. He made wooden puzzles and boxes for his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mark is survived by his wife Susan Roberts McLagan; sons Seth and Justin McLagan; stepdaughters Amanda Peterson, Sarah Roberts-Cady and Rachel Roberts; siblings Clinton McLagan, John McLagan, Lance McLagan, Carl McLagan, Linda Randall, Grant McLagan, Holly Madden, Scott McLagan, Rusty McLagan; grandchildren Abbey, Kobe, Maggie, Khord, Elsie, Adelaide, Irie and Brooklyn; mother-in-law Lois Hahn; aunt and godmother Beatrice Kellgren; many nieces and nephews; numerous cousins; and many dear friends. Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Sharon.
A celebration of his life will take place at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church at 3100 South Five Mile Road in Boise, Idaho at 1pm on November 16th. Another service will take place in the spring in the Twin Cities.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019