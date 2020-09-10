Mark Timothy Miller

05/11/1990- 09/04/2020

Mark Timothy Miller was granted his angel wings on September 4th 2020. His final days were spent surrounded by his fiancé Samii Edwards and his immediate family in Idaho after Mark and his fiancé had recently relocated In March of 2020, from California to start a new chapter.

Mark's life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. His contagious smile is going to be missed by so many. Mark had a passion for cars (especially Subaru's), loved camping, the outdoors, snowboarding, and music. Mark is well known by many for his kindness and leadership.

Mark is survived by his loving parents, Tim Miller and Marci Rodgers & Fiance Samii Edwards. Grandparents, brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and so many close friends.

A celebration of life will be taking place at Powderhaus Brewing Company.

Please join us at 9719 W Chinden Blvd Garden City, ID, 2pm this Saturday 9/12/2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local (Boise, ID) rehabilitation center of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store