Mark Timothy Miller
1990 - 2020
05/11/1990- 09/04/2020
Mark Timothy Miller was granted his angel wings on September 4th 2020. His final days were spent surrounded by his fiancé Samii Edwards and his immediate family in Idaho after Mark and his fiancé had recently relocated In March of 2020, from California to start a new chapter.
Mark's life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. His contagious smile is going to be missed by so many. Mark had a passion for cars (especially Subaru's), loved camping, the outdoors, snowboarding, and music. Mark is well known by many for his kindness and leadership.
Mark is survived by his loving parents, Tim Miller and Marci Rodgers & Fiance Samii Edwards. Grandparents, brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and so many close friends.
A celebration of life will be taking place at Powderhaus Brewing Company.
Please join us at 9719 W Chinden Blvd Garden City, ID, 2pm this Saturday 9/12/2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local (Boise, ID) rehabilitation center of your choice.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Powderhaus Brewing Company
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
