Marla Gay Marchant
1951-2019
Marla Gay Marchant, age 68, of Meridian, Idaho passed away Sept. 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born May 29, 1951 in Ogden, Utah. The daughter of Edward L. Kulbacki and Mary (Burton) Kulbacki.
Marla graduated from Highland High School, Pocatello, Idaho 1969. Following graduation, she was married to Sherrel Wells, and was employed by Idaho State University. Marla then moved to Boise, Idaho with her son Jeremy Wells to work for Boise State Auditor's office. This was the computer age and Marla was a self-taught programmer. Marla worked her way up to Bureau Chief for the State of Idaho until her retirement.
Marla met and married Michal Marchant in Boise in 1978 they moved to Sheridan, Wyoming from 1978-1980, they had a home computer business for many years while working as a Bureau Chief for the State of Idaho.
Marla's hobbies involved cooking, sewing, knitting, horseback riding, hunting, camping, fishing and was and avid golfer with her may friends at Lakeview.
Marla was preceded by her parents Ed and Mary; brother's-in-law Dan and Paul; her nephew Mario; grand-nephew's Ryan and Nathan; her father-in-law Gib Marchant and wife Marjorie Marchant. She was survived by her husband Michal; son Jeremy (Cheri) Wells; grandchildren James Rose and Stephanie Wells; stepdaughter Tiffany Marchant (Kevin) Jones; grandchildren Mikel, Peter and Madalin; brother Ed (Elizabeth) Kulbacki; sisters Barbara (Daniel) Paradiso, Sharon Kulbacki and Debra (Deb & Tony) Armstrong; sister's-in-law Melanie and Kae; brother-in-law Bob; aunt Jean Ames and multiple nieces and nephews who loved her deeply.
A visitation will be held on September 26, 2019 from 12:00-1:30 pm at Bowman Funeral Parlor located at 10254 W. Carlton Bay Garden City, Idaho with a graveside service at 2:00 pm at Dry Creek Cemetery located at 9600 Hill Road Boise, Idaho.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019