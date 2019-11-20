|
Marla Helen Davis
1941-2019
Marla Helen Davis 78 of Eagle, Idaho died Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home in Foxtail Senior Living, Eagle, Idaho.
Marla was born on January 22, 1941 in Caldwell, Idaho the daughter of Philip and Irene Nosker Gunderson. At a young age she moved with her family to Garden Valley where she was raised. The family then moved to Eagle where she educated, graduating from Meridian High School. After her graduation she moved with her family to Hazelton, Idaho where she started her Dental Assisting Career. In 1962 her son, Jeff was born. In 1965 she and son, Jeff moved to Eagle. She started her 30 year employment at the Boise Veterans Hospital, where she worked as a Dental Assistant. She retired in 1995. Marla married Darrell Davis in 1972. Darrell had three children who joined the marriage, Ron Davis, Jeff Davis and Kimberly Guthmiller. They continued to live in Eagle where she resided until her death. Darrell passed away in 2014.
Marla was a lover of animals, her dog, Tippy will be with her.
She and Darrell enjoyed traveling doing Dutch oven competitions. She also enjoyed fishing and had a brief love for golfing. She especially loved her family and her friends.
Marla is survived by her sons; Jeff Douglas of Chandler, Arizona, Jeff Davis of Rogers, Arkansas and a daughter Kimberly Guthmiller of Madison, South Dakota.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a son; Ronald Davis.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Summers Funeral Home – Ustick Chapel, 3629 East Ustick Road, Meridian, Idaho.
The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in Marla's behalf to Idaho Youth Ranch.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 20, 2019