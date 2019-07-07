Marlene Kay Hallauer

July 20, 1944 to June 13, 2019

Marlene Kay (Roberts) Hallauer passed away in her home on June 13, 2019 from acute leukemia with her two feline boys at her side, Oscar and Coco. For those of you who have lived in the Boise area for many years, you may recognize her: petite with a black shoulder length bob. Marlene worked at the downtown Boise Public Library for 43 years. She loved her job and often said that she shouldn't be paid for having so much fun.

Marlene was born in Madison, WI on July 20th, 1944. She had 2 siblings, Arthur Roberts and Karen (Roberts) Stolp. When she was eleven, her father was transferred to the VA hospital in Boise. Marlene loved Boise and developed many friendships that have lasted for years. She graduated from Boise High School in 1962 and continued to remain close to classmates until she passed away.

On September 10, 1988, she married the love of her life, John Hallauer. They met while doing laundry in the apartment complex they both lived in and they had eighteen wonderful years together. They shared a love of cats and John introduced her to the world of travel. They traveled to Italy, France, England, Iceland, and New York City among other destinations. Her favorite places to visit in the United States were the Oregon Coast, Seattle and Hawaii. John passed away in November of 2006.

Marlene was most proud of her hard work at the library, her happy marriage to John, her kitties and her willingness and ability to help people.

Marlene's neighbors were like family to her. She looked after neighbors' homes, picked up neighbors' mail, looked after their pets, shared an occasional meal and was a cheerful presence. It was her job to take care of her neighborhood. She never said "no" when asked to help. It was her neighbors and long-time friends who were by her side at the end of her life. And, they will all miss her.

Friends, family and neighbors are truly grateful for the wonderful care and kindness she received from St. Luke's Hospice and Bright Star Care. Marlene did not want a formal service. Donations can be made to the Boise Public Library and the Idaho Foodbank in her name. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 7, 2019