Marlys Elaine Bishop

12/10/1931-10/29/2020

The Bishop family is heartbroken to report that our dear Marlys Bishop passed away at St. Alphonsus in Nampa on October 29, 2020.

The life of Marlys Bishop is quintessentially a story of the American Dream. Born at home during a snowstorm in rural Hill City, Kansas, her family migrated to Idaho where they eventually settled down on a modest farm in Nampa. One fateful day in 1949, Marlys accompanied her niece to a roller rink where she became smitten with a handsome fella named Les, who ended up walking her home that evening. The rest was history! Not long after they were married, Les gave his gorgeous bride the endearing nickname "Blonde Bomber" because of her impeccable beauty and style. Together they built a solid foundation and their marriage became a beacon of light in the family, their love steadily enduring for sixty-eight years. She was an important part of the Farm Store which opened its first clothing store in 1974. Whether it was merchandising clothes, helping raise two boys, or making her legendary potato salad, Marlys worked hard and generously poured her heart into everything she did. She enjoyed decades of church life at Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene, memorable RV trips and international adventures. She loved her family dearly and was delighted with white Christmases, red roses, and spoiling her two granddaughters equally. From farm life to finer things, Marlys lived a long and happy life and will be sorely missed by us all.

Marlys is survived by her husband of almost 69 years, Les Bishop, Meridian, ID; her sons: Larry Bishop, Meridian, ID; Gary (Linda) Bishop, Kuna, ID; and her granddaughters: Tasha Bishop, Phoenix, AZ; Kaylene Bishop, San Francisco, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents Blanch and Omer Stinemetz and siblings: Opal, Lucille, Louise, and Gene. Private burial arrangements are entrusted to Alsip and Persons Funeral Home.



