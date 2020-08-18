Marsha Curtis

Marsha Ann Curtis
1948 ~ 2020
Marsha Ann Curtis, current resident of Middleton, ID., beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and longtime resident of Idaho, passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2020 at the age of 72.
Her kindness and generosity will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
A Visitation will be held from 11am - 1pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Cloverdale Funeral Home. For the full obituary and to leave tributes and condolences, visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com
.