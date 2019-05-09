Marshall Edward Brown

1951-2019

Beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, biologist, fisherman, and trivia master Marshall Edward Brown passed away unexpectedly in Boise, Idaho on May 1, 2019.

He was a complex man right from the start. According to his mother, Marshall was born in Nashville, Tennessee on Dec. 18, 1951. However, due to a clerical error, his legal birth date was recorded Dec. 19. Marshall always celebrated on the 18th, and always with German Chocolate cake, made from his mother's recipe.

Marshall was heavily involved in Boy Scouts throughout his childhood. As a teen, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 263 and worked four summers at Box Reservation scout camp. He went on to earn an undergraduate degree at Middle Tennessee State and a Masters in Fisheries Biology from Auburn University.

He worked for a time in Florida but jumped at the chance to come West when he received a job offer from Idaho Power. For more than 20 years, he worked in the environmental department as a biologist and data analyst focused on the relicensing of dams on the Snake River in Hells Canyon and across southern Idaho.

Fishing and gardening were his passions. When he finished a day of fieldwork in Hells Canyon, he often took his own boat out on the water to fish for bass and crappie until dark. He knew how to cook fish as well as catch them. His fried crappie was so good that his daughters called it "fish candy."

He liked to cook, especially large quantities for people who were hungry. He was one of the founders and leaders of the nonprofit group, "Caring Hearts and Hands," that prepared monthly meals for the homeless shelters in town.

At home each spring, he turned his coffee table into a potting shed to start hundreds of vegetable and flower plants. The young plants sheltered in his greenhouse until the weather warmed enough to plant them out. Through the summer and fall they produced food and beauty for family and neighbors.

Marshall was a very good man with a wonderful heart. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his daughter Cara Tei, brother Mike Ryan (Pat), sister Ruth Brown, sister Renee Bailey-LaDelfa (Ken), friend/ex-wife Jeanette Germain, and stepdaughters Andrea Gains-Germain and Leslie Gains-Germain.

His family invites friends to join them for a celebration of his life on Tuesday, May 14, 5:30 p.m. at the Marianne Williams Park picnic shelter, 3451 E. Barber Valley Dr, Boise, 83706.

(For those who would like to remember Marshall with a gift, please donate to the Idaho Conservation League, P.O Box 844, Boise, ID 83701, https://www.idahoconservation.org )