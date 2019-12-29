|
Marshall Leo "Red" Jones
1938-2019
Surrounded by family early Sunday, December 15th, Marshall Leo (Red) Jones passed from his earthly journey. What an 81-year adventure it was!
Marshall was born to James Oscar Jones and Thelma Lavin Jones in Long Beach, CA on February 2, 1938. His father was a US Navy officer and Marshall grew up in beautiful seaports including Hawaii, Samoa and Key West. When he was 9 years old his precious mother died. The sadness of his loss stayed with him the rest of his life. After his mother's death he lived with his grandmother Georganna in New Orleans until his father remarried and reunited the family.
From there they moved to Alexandria, VA where Marshall was enrolled in Catholic school. He didn't like school – ever. He had astonishing stories of skipping school to explore the world which included crawling through the duct system of a hotel or riding on in-motion elevator cables. One day he decided to explore the area around the White House and met President Harry Truman who was also out walking. Harry tipped his hat at young Marshall and kept walking but must have wondered why this young lad was not in school that day.
The family's final move was to Corpus Christi Naval Base where James, his father, retired. Marshall spent his teenage and young adult years there enjoying Texas life by the sea. Days on a pier, fishing under the unrelenting sun were hard on this fair skinned, light eyed, redhead but he revered those memories of time spent with his dad.
In his early 20s Marshall married and became the proud father of three children. After a divorce he wanted to start a new life and went from sea level to the mile high city of Denver and the majestic Rockies. He continued the vocation he had begun in Texas, servicing and repairing Porsche cars. The year was 1966 and Marshall was enjoying life in Denver, working and exploring Colorado. At the dealership where he worked, he met a coworker who was a single mother of two young children. She and her children invited him for ice cream at the nearby Dairy Queen. That was July and in September he and Judith were married. Soon after, the new family moved to Santa Fe and in the spring his three children joined them. Judith remembers one day when she had all five with her - their ages were 5, 4, 3, 3 and 2. As they piled out of the car heading into the grocery store she was asked if all of those children were hers. She proudly answered they sure were.
Soon the Northwest was beckoning the family. Idaho was Judith's childhood home and she lead the way there. After the move, Marshall legally adopted Judith's son and daughter. He grew to love Idaho while fishing and hunting with his sons and father in law and camping with the whole family. Life was busy with the children's many endeavors. When a boat was added to the mix, they had enormous fun spending evenings at Lucky Peak water skiing and grilling burgers.
Marshall worked at the Boise Porsche dealership until he opened his own shop, Motorsports Northwest. The shop was always bustling with the buzz of the car owners and those seeking advice from this renowned expert. He was so appreciative of his customers, their friendships, loyalty and enthusiasm. Many of them were fellow members of Porsche Club of America (PCA), Silver Sage Region, a dedicated group of local Porsche owners. Marshall loved the club camaraderie and activities and remained a member for over four decades.
Marshall and Judith attended many Porsche Parades, the national gathering of PCA. He liked to compete with his 911 "Goldie". In 1998 to his enormous surprise, he was named as the PCA Enthusiast of the Year at the Steamboat Springs, CO parade. It was an honor well earned for his many years of dedication to the Porsche automobile and its exceptional history.
Marshall's career as a Porsche enthusiast, purist, technician, driver, promoter, and owner spanned 55 years. He closed his shop at age 80, retiring to a quiet life with family.
Marshall and Judith divorced but remained supportive and close friends over the next 20 years. They rejoiced in the family they had raised and the life they had shared. He was immensely proud of his children, the adults they had become and their own families.
Marshall, you were our Southern gentleman. You will always be in each of our hearts with gratitude for your lessons taught and for your guidance by example. We love you dearly and you will be missed beyond words.
Marshall was preceded in death by mother Thelma, father James, stepmother Eunice, and grandson Marshall O'Neil. He is survived by his sister, MaryLou Bryant, TX and former wife, Judith Street Jones, Boise. Children: Terri Tinsley (TJ) KS; Jeffrey Jones, Boise; Robyn Jones (John O'Neil) Boise; Marcilia Bishop (Lloyd) TX; Major James Jones U.S. Army (Andrea) VA. Grandchildren: Meghen Jones (Donnie) KS; Caitlin Crossman (Justin) KS; Morgan Roush (Brad) KS; PFC Riley Jones U.S. Army, South Korea; Jadyn Jones, Boise; Abigayle Jones, Boise; Samuel O'Neil OR; Petty Officer Lauren Coffman USCG (Adam) FL; Maeson Anderson TX; Chandler Anderson TX; Corporal Brandon Anderson USMC (Tori) CA; Airman Keegan Anderson USAF (Meg) TX; Kennon Anderson (Brenna) TX; Riki Juarez (Victor) TX; Jonni Jones TX; Freedom Jones AR. Great Grandchildren: Eleanor, Madilynn and Annelise Jones; Harley Juarez; Titus Wisdom; Jadelize Anderson. Nephew Grady Bryant (Christine) (Griffin,McKenna) FL; Niece Lori Orozco (James) (Madelyn, Katelyn) TX.
In honor of Marshall's admiration and high esteem for mothers everywhere, donations may be made in his name to the Women's and Children's Alliance, 720 W. Washington, Boise 83702.
http://www.wcaboise.org/give-support/financial-support/
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019