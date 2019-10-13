Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
6300 N Meridian Rd
Meridian, ID 83646
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
Meridian, ID
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
Meridian, ID
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Dry Creek Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Joyce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Joyce


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Joyce Obituary
Martha C. Joyce
1918-2019
Martha, age 100, died on April 20, 2019, in Sleepy Eye, MN.
Martha is survived by daughter, Mary (Eric) Stackle of Boise; sons, John II (Gayle) of Acton, CA, Steve (Mikie) of Boise, Don Patrick (Carol) of Meridian, Anthony (Linda) of Yelm, WA, James (Kathleen) of Sleepy Eye, MN, and Matthew of Boise; thirty-two grandchildren; and more than thirty great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; grandson Paul Andrew Stackle; brother Thomas Hughes; half-brothers Msgr. Donald Hughes and Thane Reed; and by her parents.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, in Meridian, ID, on Monday, Oct 21st, at 11:30am. It will be preceded by a Rosary at 10:00am. Immediately following the Mass, the burial will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances should be sent to the Bishop Kelly Foundation for Student Scholarships, 7009 Franklin Road, Boise, ID 83709.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.