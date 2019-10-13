|
Martha C. Joyce
1918-2019
Martha, age 100, died on April 20, 2019, in Sleepy Eye, MN.
Martha is survived by daughter, Mary (Eric) Stackle of Boise; sons, John II (Gayle) of Acton, CA, Steve (Mikie) of Boise, Don Patrick (Carol) of Meridian, Anthony (Linda) of Yelm, WA, James (Kathleen) of Sleepy Eye, MN, and Matthew of Boise; thirty-two grandchildren; and more than thirty great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; grandson Paul Andrew Stackle; brother Thomas Hughes; half-brothers Msgr. Donald Hughes and Thane Reed; and by her parents.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, in Meridian, ID, on Monday, Oct 21st, at 11:30am. It will be preceded by a Rosary at 10:00am. Immediately following the Mass, the burial will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances should be sent to the Bishop Kelly Foundation for Student Scholarships, 7009 Franklin Road, Boise, ID 83709.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019