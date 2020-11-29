Martha Louise Boeckling-Gamble1956-2020Martha Louise Boeckling-Gamble- Born June 19, 1956 in Salem, Ohio to George A. and Barbara S. Boeckling, Martha passed-away in Boise, Idaho on October 24, 2020 from Large T-Cell Granular Leukemia after being diagnosed in Feb 2019. She attended grade, middle, and high school in Salem, Ohio. She worked summers at Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio. After graduating from Salem High School 1974, she followed a friend and moved to Missoula, Montana. While in Missoula, Martha met Patty Davis who would be a friend for life. When Patty moved to Boise, Idaho she eventually moved there.She was hired by the J.R. Simplot Co., as an assistant programmer then migrated to supporting ERP Systems. Ultimately, she specialized in supporting Radio Frequency Inventory Systems. In September of 2014, after 35 years Martha retired from the J.R. Simplot Company. Martha married the love of her life and best friend Monty on 8/8/15 in a festive backyard wedding at their home in Meridian, attended by dear friends and family. Martha's childhood friend, Robin Webster served as her Matron of Honor.During the 1990's and early 2000's she spent many summers traveling the world with one of her best friend Lisa Ethridge and a fun-loving group of adventurous women. When the adventurous women disbanded, Martha and Monty settled into RVing, enjoying sights in and around Idaho.Martha is proceeded in death by her Paternal and Maternal Grandparents and Father, George A. Boeckling. Martha is survived by her Mother Barbara S; Brother George W. (Carolyn J); Sister Elisabeth Ann Spiro; Sister Carolyn Marie Boeckling along with four Nephews: George J. Boeckling (Rebecca); Robert Colt Nelson (Tara); Daniel Nelson (India) and Thomas Nelson. She was alsoGreat Aunt to Kylie, George R., Isla and Emmet.Martha is also survived by her husband Monty Gamble, four stepchildren and 8 step grandchildren. Tim (Teresa); Angela (Lee) Swift; Travis (Heather); Joe (Alissa). Eight step-grandchildren: Skyler, Bailee, Ryker, Tamsen, Peyton, Cayden, Teaella and Harper. Martha was a wonderful daughter, sister, friend, companion, wife, stepmother, and grandmother. We know she is with our Father in Heaven! She will be missed but she will always be with us in our heart and mind. We LOVE YOU! M.Cremation is under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home & Memorial Park in Boise, Idaho. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held later. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Saint Luke's Health Foundation, 420 West Idaho, Boise Idaho 83712 on behalf of Martha Louis Boeckling-Gamble.