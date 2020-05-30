Martha M. (Payne) Brooks (Marti)

February 4, 1937 to May 6, 2020

Martha Maxine (Payne) Brooks (Marti) passed away on May 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. A Full Flower moon lit her way that night. Marti lived her life with a dedication to learning, passion for family, abundant creativity, and resolute courage, even when she found herself ahead of the times, living alone the last half of her life, or ill.

Marti was born to J. Dean and Vera Payne on February 4, 1937 in Green City, Missouri, joining older siblings Patricia Ann and Robert Dean. Her ranching family came west during the Dust Bowl and Great Depression, eventually making their home in the small, thriving city of Boise, Idaho. Marti attended Boise Public Schools and was involved in numerous activities in her youth, including Girl Scouts, school and church choirs, modeling, and volunteering. Marti was a proud graduate of Boise High School, Class of 1955. She met her husband Monte Brooks in McCall, Idaho where he was a smokejumper, and they married on her 19th birthday in 1956. They made their home in Boise, raising three children before divorcing in 1979. Marti and Monte remained lifelong friends until Monte passed away in 2010.

Marti was a lifelong learner, taking classes at Boise State University, the Oregon College of Art and Craft, and the First Unitarian (UU) Church in Portland. Marti was also a voracious reader, with a particular fondness for mysteries (Ian Rankin, Louise Penny, Reginald Hill and Sue Grafton were favorites), and she joyfully passed this passion on to her three children, all of whom remember weekly trips to the iconic Carnegie Library on Washington Street in Boise. "If you can carry them, you can check them out!" was her motto. She was instrumental in seeding this legacy with her grandchildren.

Marti was a dedicated volunteer at The St. Alphonsus' and St. Luke's Hospital Auxiliaries, Boise Junior League, Boise Public Schools, her UU Church Homeless Day Shelter, and SMART (Start Making A Reader Today) in Portland; they all benefitted from Marti's unflagging energy and generous devotion of time. She was also a bold entrepreneur, co-owning Creativity, a macramé and weaving store, with her friend Marilyn Krahn, throughout the 1970s. In the 80s and early 90s, Marti developed a business selling her uniquely designed, hand-woven coats, blankets, and rugs in Boise, McCall, and Sun Valley, ID. In her 50s and 60s, she obtained and used professional licenses for Real Estate, Insurance, and Investments.

Marti was a gifted and disciplined artist, enjoying many medium, including painting, pastels, macramé, weaving, and paper and bookmaking. Marti's mother taught her how to create beautiful clothing, and she sewed play, school, and holiday wardrobes for herself and her young family. She was also a writer, winning awards for her poetry, and having both fiction and poetry published in multiple anthologies. Her homes and gardens reflected the joy Marti took in color, texture, proportion, and art. Family and friends were nourished body and soul by delicious food and lively conversation in beautiful surroundings when they were her frequent guests. She loved time with her friends, and was so proud of how interesting and varied they were. Friends from book club, walking group, church, choir, and writing groups, as well as lifelong friends in Boise and McCall were all cherished.

Given her curious nature, it's no wonder Marti was an enthusiastic traveler. She regularly traveled to the many different cities where her grandchildren lived. She marveled that she was able to travel throughout England, Ireland, Scotland, Austria, and Australia. She especially cherished a trip to Italy with her beloved sister Pat, and a tour she took with her church choir to sing in UU Churches in Slovenia and Budapest.

Marti was a "hellacious cheerleader" for all her grandkids. She attended countless soccer matches, swim meets, track meets, choir and dance recitals, cheerleading competitions, dragon boat races, and speech & debate fundraisers over the years. She believed fiercely in each one of them, marveling at their brilliance and being certain they would each change the world!

Marti is survived by her brother Robert Dean Payne; children Karl (Mary) Brooks, Kerri Brooks-Cox, and MaryKay (Jeff) West; and grandchildren Jenni, Dylan, Zach, Anna, Christina and Trey.

Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life for Marti will be held at a later date at the UU Church in downtown Portland. In lieu of flowers, we would be most grateful if donations could be made to SMART Reading "In Memory of Marti Brooks."



