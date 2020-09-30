Martha T Oaas97 yearsOur beautiful Mom, Grammy, Great Grammy, and Great Great Grammy, Martha, is in heaven after 97 remarkable years of adventures, challenges, and growing wonderful family memories. Born on June 14, 1923 to Daisy and Willard Thompson in Butte, MT, she enjoyed a carefree childhood, and an especially close relationship with Daisy, her mother. After graduating from Butte High School, she ventured to Washington State University where she met Torger Oaas, her first love, who was soon to become her beloved husband for the rest of their lives—their enduring partnership led to the start of a family business in Butte, the Montana Pole Plant, and raising six children.If you ask any one of us about our favorite memories of our Mom while growing up, our reply will invariably be something related to summers she brilliantly organized for us to spend at the Toll Mountain Oaas Cabin in the Rocky Mountains near Butte. Even though rustic with no modern conveniences or devices, the cabin door was always open so that her brood ranged anywhere from 6 to 15+ kids that included cousins and friends. The Oaas Cabin traditions she established with us are now part of the lives of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. But whether at the cabin or elsewhere, for sure, each day spent with our Mom, Grammy, and Great Grammy is a wonderful memory!Guiding us into our future lives, Mom was our rock, our support, teaching us that family was #1 in life, that it's good to follow your dreams while being responsible, and to hold yourself together no matter what, along with how to ski, play bridge, golf, and enjoy traveling, which she did a lot. Mom did all this while maintaining an impressive social circle and dear friendships, especially her "Florencey." Mom was a member of her treasured PEO Chapter G for 70 years and enjoyed her Birthday Girls, Bridge clubs and Drama club—and she loved giving and going to parties. She even found time for painting lessons later in life.For sure, her Gemini unpredictability brought many surprises. We had to be on our toes to navigate her sometimes confounding choices. At the same time, her most powerful gift was her ability to love everyone, to be ever true to that love, and to somehow spontaneously, with an open heart, welcome and give to each one exactly the tenderness and love they needed—words, a welcoming smile, a hug, a wink, a touch, a band-aid. Whomever, Mom made each person feel special and deeply loved. Naturally everyone felt, "I am her favorite."We found out that her wisdom was real and valuable, yet was often shared with us in her typical whimsical, lighthearted style. Mom's, Grammy's sayings, we call them, were delivered with a twinkle in her eye but held deep wisdom. She loved an adventure and didn't shy away from new challenges. Her deep pervading interest in spiritual development and an unwavering faith in the Divine inspired her study, kept her centered, enkindled worldwide friendships and even once got her into running for Montana Secretary of State.Mom is survived by five of her children, Kristin (David) Prieur of Pullman WA; Taoline, Boise, ID; Torger (Denise Conrad), Lewistown, MT; Erik, Boise ID; Knute (Marne Blinn), Butte, MT; nine grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. Her husband Torger, her son Lance, and Erik's wife, Debbie (Raymond) made it to heaven before her where they are surely enjoying a blissful reunion.We miss you Mom, Grammy, Great Grammy and our appreciation for all of your blessings is summed up in your own saying, "We are lucky ducks!"Celebrations for Martha's life will be in Boise, Saturday, October 3, a memorial service at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 1:00 PM, reception after. We will also have a celebration in Butte next summer at the cabin. Date to be announced.In lieu of flowers, Martha requested donations be made to:Dhammacharini Buddhist Charity Boarding School for At-Risk Girls, Thailand. Donate at:OR PEO Chapter G, c/o Judy Christiansen, 100 Shirley Way, Anaconda, MT 59711OR Butte Central Education Foundation