Martin Andrew Lukes
August 26, 1950 ~ November 22, 2019
Martin Andrew Lukes, born August 26, 1950, died November 22, 2019, aged 69. Martin was born in Columbus, Ohio to first generation Americans. His father grew up in Czechoslovakia, was a psychiatric social worker, camper and explorer, knowledgeable political observer, and genuine intellectual. His mother grew up in McKeesport in an Orthodox Serbian family that came to America as coal and ore miners along the eastern Rockies and eventually settled in Pennsylvania; she was runner-up valedictorian of her high school. Martin was the younger of two brothers and was the bigger, stronger, and smarter.
Martin's family moved to Chagrin Falls in the mid-'50s when he was in first grade. At that time, Chagrin could have been a template for Disneyland's Main Street and truly was an ideal town for adventurous kids. Martin explored the entire town and the outlying country. Martin's hobbies outside of school were astronomy (and grinding an 8 inch telescope mirror in the basement), building indoor and outdoor model airplanes (flying them at a friend's farm several miles out of town), and bicycling his meticulously maintained Raleigh Carlton all across northeastern Ohio to Pennsylvania. In high school Martin also played gymnastics although he was over-scale. He was a highly disciplined all-around college-oriented student, favoring math and physics but with no weak subjects, and was an Honors student. Martin also practiced the violin and an Albert system clarinet, and still has a wooden clarinet.
For several weeks every summer before school started, and always over Martin's birthday, the family went on camping and backpacking trips that explored much of the eastern states and then, in the '60s, ventured to the Rockies. These vacations were always great fun for Martin to anticipate and from these experiences he became drawn to the west.
The allure of the west was a factor in Martin's decision to attend college in Missoula (with his brother) instead of Ohio State, where his father got his first Master's degree. Martin graduated from the university in math and physics, again with Honors. For this disciplined approach to coursework his friends nicknamed him The Grind and The Skull. He was driven to excel.
He decided against a career at Los Alamos and fought forest fires on inter-regional crews for 11 years, a common lifestyle of many anti-establishment graduates in that time. He would have liked to have joined the smoke-jumpers as had several of his close friends, but was determined too heavy (his body fat might have been single digit). In firefighting as in all of his management positions, he was extremely conscientious and concerned for the welfare of the people he represented. In his private life Martin was a die-hard minimalist, frugal by nature and upbringing, but was also extremely generous and felt a strong obligation to help others.
When his father moved to Twin Falls in the early '70s, Martin also became established in southern Idaho. Getting too old for fighting fires and looking ahead, Martin decided to go back to school in the '80s, and earned another bachelor's degree in computer science at Boise State. On graduating, Martin ran the computers for an engineering company in Hailey. On weekends and after work or on long lunch breaks, Martin skate skied the valley and mountain biked or hiked most of the ridges and peaks in that part of the state, documenting his bike trips on a forest service map. Bicycling to a company picnic at Petit Lake was a normal ride. In the '80s, Martin was the first of anyone his size across the line in area 10K races.
While in Hailey, Martin was married for several years. Following the divorce, he moved to Boise and his final career running computers for the university engineering department. There he met Liz Johansen who became his very close friend and life-long partner. Martin gained sincere friends from Chagrin to Missoula, Twin, and Boise who persisted throughout his life.
Martin lived a highly disciplined life and always played the long game looking far into the future. A number of his relatives lived well into their '90s. Except for his years as a firefighter and certain bicycling situations, he forsook risky endeavors like riding motorcycles or driving fast on bald tires. He never took the easy way out and was confident in his abilities. He was naturally competitive intellectually and physically and at the same time conscientiously supportive and protective. Martin was intensely thoughtful and read broadly with strong interests in health, politics, conservation, and astronomy. Martin was a true gym-rat and maintained an extremely healthy lifestyle and high all-around level of fitness: he never had to train-up for any activity. He was a hard-core bicyclist; even nearing retirement Martin would comment on the inability of much younger road bicyclists to catch him climbing the Table Mountain grade. As it happened, he died during a normal gym workout.
