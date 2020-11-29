Martin Fabricius

September 12, 1931 - November 13, 2020

Myrtle, Idaho - Obituary -Martin H. Fabricius

Martin Hansen Fabricius passed away November 13, 2020 of heart failure at home with his three children by his side. He was 89. Dad was born at home September 12th, 1931 in Audubon County Iowa to Hans J. and Anna M. Fabricius. He was an only child.

The family moved from Iowa to Idaho in 1933, living briefly in Tensed and Worley before settling in Harrison. They made their home on East Point near the shores of Lake Coeur d' Alene. There he developed his strong work ethic working on the family farm and logging with his dad. His free time was spent fishing the waters of Anderson and Thompson Lakes for largemouth bass and hunting the surrounding woods for whitetail. He also developed his lifelong love of music while chording on a worn out organ, then later a piano and guitar, to his father's fiddle. After a hard day's work there was usually a nightly jam session, many times including the neighbors. At times they could be talked into playing for local dances and events.

Dad attended Harrison schools, graduating as valedictorian in 1950. He attended Montana State University for one year before enlisting in the U.S Air Force. After basic training in Texas and tech school in Florida, he spent the balance of his four years serving as a crew chief in the 84th Air Rescue Squadron in Germany. Dad was proud of his service and had many fond memories of the men he served with and the places the service took him. He often reflected how the service gave a small town boy from North Idaho the opportunity to travel the world, meet people and have experiences that he otherwise wouldn't have had. He continued to stay in touch with people he served with throughout his life, traveling across the country to attend reunions and visit the homes of his "Air Force buddies".

When his enlistment ended in 1955, Dad worked wheat harvest in Worley and logged out of a camp near Clarkia before deciding to check out Alaska. While there he worked as a civilian mechanic for the Air Force in Anchorage and Fairbanks. After about a year he decided to return home and use the GI bill to enroll at the University of Idaho and finish his degree. While attending college he was introduced to Patricia Burns of Coeur d'Alene, who had just returned from her own adventure in Alaska. They hit it off from the first introduction and the next few years were a whirlwind of courtship, marriage, having their first child (Jon), then graduating from the U of I with a M.S. in Agriculture Economics in 1962. Following college they moved to Boise where Dad had accepted a job with the Bureau of Reclamation. During his career with the BOR, he made many great, lifelong friends and enjoyed traveling throughout the Western U.S as well as Washington D.C. While in Boise, they had their second child (Brenda) and grew accustomed to life in the Treasure Valley. In 1965 they moved to a small farm they purchased in Meridian so "their kids could go to smaller rural schools".

While settling into their new life on the farm, they had their third child (Kimberly). They were totally devoted as parents serving as coaches, PTA, 4-H leaders, FFA chaperones, attending uncountable games, contests, fairs, other events. Whatever was going on, they engaged as a team. They also found time to enjoy each other, joining clubs and the Elks to share their lifelong love of music and dancing with the many great friends from the Bureau and others . Many evenings at home were spent watching the living room floor bounce up and down as mom and dad kicked up their heels to polkas, waltzes and schottisches.

After their own three children grew up and moved out, Dad and Mom enjoyed their time camping, fishing and traveling throughout Idaho and other places, including a return trip to Alaska. The rougher and less traveled the road, the better.

Soon, though, they were back to engaging in the activities of their grandchildren, burning up and down the road to attend as many school plays, sporting events, fairs and graduations as time would allow. They also purchased a second home they fell in love with on the Clearwater River, where they split time and used as a base to attend grandkids' events in North Idaho and hosted Thanksgiving dinners, anniversary and birthday parties as well as fishing and hunting excursions. They continued this as grandchildren grew up and great-grandchildren arrived until Mom passed away in 2018. After losing his wife and companion of 59 years, Dad struggled with health issues but was able to enjoy his final days living at home on the Clearwater, watching the activities of the eagles, deer and fishing boats, taking day trips around the surrounding area and visiting with family and friends until he slipped away to join mom. He was a proud American, Idahoan, Veteran, Vandal and was also proud of his Danish Heritage. But most of all, he was proud of his family.

Dad is survived by his three children, Jon(Teresa) Fabricius, Brenda (Dan) Udy, Kim (Darrell) Stout. Nine grandchildren, Marie (Shane) Duncan, Jacob Fabricius, Zachary (Angeline) Fabricius, JenaLee Udy, Justin (Shannon) Udy, Jordan (Kyle) Duncan, Jaymon (Natalie) Udy, Wyatt Stout, Rhett Stout. Four great grandchildren Tess and Harrison Duncan, Levi Duncan and Harper Udy.

No services are planned at this time until it is safe for family and friends to meet together to celebrate Dad's life. The family would like to thank the wonderful teams at Edgewood Spring Creek assisted living and Heart and Home Hospice for the guidance and support they provided for Dad and his family.

Memorials may be made to the Idaho Veterans Assistance League North, 821 21st Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho 83501.





